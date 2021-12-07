DALLAS — The Dallas City Council approved a proposed increase in rates for Republic Services at its meeting Monday night.
The rates for the waste collection and recycling company will increase 4% or about 96 cents per residential customer, across all services.
The increase will be effective in January.
“They are also proposing (adding) a 65-gallon residential household waste cart. That is a new service,” said Dallas City Manager Brian Latta.
The cart would cost $26.75 per month, and would provide a smaller option to the 90-gallon cart currently available to customers.
Julie Jackson, Republic Services municipal relations manager, said the 4% increase is high compared to the normal annual increase of about 2.5%, but due to inflation, operation costs are rising rapidly.
“It’s really mostly dependent on the volatility of fuel costs,” Jackson said. “That’s coming down a little bit, but we’ve seen a huge increase in the last year. I would say that’s the biggest factor.”
Jackson said the business, like many across the nation, is having a hard time hiring drivers. She said Republic Services has increased driver wages and developed a training program for new drivers.
“It was kind of a shock, to all of a sudden, not to be able to attract drivers,” Jackson said.
She added Republic Services is gearing up for a major change in how recycling is handled, instituted in the Plastics Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act passed by the state Legislature this year, which will go into effect in July 2025.
“That sounds like a long time away, but there is a lot of work to be done. I think it will impact cities and counties in really positive way,” Jackson said. “The way we recycle in Oregon is going to change.”
She said the businesses that produce plastics — the container their products go in — will assume responsibility for recycling or properly disposing of those packaging materials.
“Big, big, big changes,” Jackson said. “You are going to hear about it every year from us until it get enacted.
“I think it’s a really good thing, something that’s time has come,” she continued. “We have been doing things the same way for a really long time and now I think Oregon is stepping up.”
