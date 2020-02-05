Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Independence city staff will move forward with negotiating the sale of a vacant lot located in the Independence Landing area, known as lot 7.
The Independence Urban Renewal Agency, which consists of the members of the Independence City Council, met in executive session on Jan. 28 for the purpose of negotiating real property transactions.
When they returned to regular session, Tom Pessemier, city manager, asked the board for direction.
“We put out a request for proposal a couple of times,” he said. “We received one response from Aaron Young Development. Their proposal was fairly well done.”
They offered $180,500 for the 10,000-square-foot lot.
The proposal is to build a 4,500-square-foot building on that lot that would take up half of it, and the other half would be public parking, he said.
“Their proposal is to build that building for the Elks Club,” Pessemier said. “And I think the way they outlined this is they would probably do this project first. The second project would be to build a 19,000-square-foot building behind where the mural is on Main Street. That property is something that they have acquired. And after that, probably work on renovating the Elks and getting that back into the market.”
Pessemier said in their proposal, Young asked for some rebates from the city.
“Certainly if we’re going to be looking into any sort of agreement, we’re going to be taking a very careful look at timing,” he said, “making sure that projects get done in a timely manner.”
Mayor John McArdle said they want to make sure there are strong timelines for completion.
“I know that you’ll want to make sure that lot 8 moves forward appropriately also so we get things completed,” McArdle said.
Lot 8 is the property behind Brew Coffee & Tap House, at the corner of Main and C streets.
Pessemier said Young is the developer at the core of both projects, “so we certainly would have the timing of those projects in mind as we did that.”
Pessemier said staff would start negotiating and would come back to the Urban Renewal Agency board in either an executive session or an open session to discuss it.
“At the end of the day, we would be coming back to you for some sort of decision,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.