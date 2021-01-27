Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros told her fellow Monmouth city councilors Jan. 19 she wasn’t surprised when insurrectionists violently stormed the U.S. Capitol Building two weeks earlier in an attempt to overthrow the presidential election.

“This insurrection at our Capitol by white supremacists, domestic terrorists, sadly did not surprise me or my family,” Salinas-Oliveros said. “We have experienced, and continue to experience and live through, hateful and racist times. This was a disgusting display of white entitlement and acceptance of racism.”

Worse, she added, insurrectionists received inside help.

“These domestic terrorists had doors held open for them, were supported by congressmen and other political leaders, and were allowed to set up a noose outside the Capitol,” she said.

Before the federal Capitol building was attacked Jan. 6, the State Capitol Building in Salem was attacked by a mob of right-wing extremists during a special legislative session Dec. 21.

Video footage shows state Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, opening the locked door of the Capitol as waiting extremists rush in.

Some people argue both attacks echoed Blacks Lives Matter protests in Portland and other cities over the summer. Salinas-Oliveros spent much of the summer standing at the corner of East Main Street and Highway 99W in Monmouth holding signs in support of Black Lives Matter with other protesters.

She told councilors there is no comparison between the Black Lives Matter protests and what happened at the state and national capitol buildings.

“This was a stark contrast to the Black Lives Matter protesters, people of color, people like me, people who are different, who are often met with fear, hate and violence,” SalinasOliveros said. “This heinous act was a terrible reminder of our racist past and our present history.”

She keeps hearing that this is not “our America,” she said. “Actually, it is,” she added.

“It is our denial of racism that prevents us from being the America that we believe we are,” Salinas-Oliveros said. “It is our denial of racism that holds back people of color and underrepresented populations. Instead of saying ‘this is not who we are’ or ‘I’m not a racist,’ we should instead say ‘this is precisely who we are, and we are ashamed.’ '

"But we will change,” she said. “We will hold the perpetrators accountable. We will change policy and practices. We will radically root out this problem. It will be painful, but without pain, there is no healing.”

Mayor Cec Koontz and councilors John Oberst and Jon Carey didn’t respond to Salinas-Oliveros’ remarks, but her words met with applause from councilors Roxanne Beltz, Carol McKiel and Chris Lopez.

“With my family, I’m still in a state of disbelief,” Lopez responded. He made additional comments, but his remarks during the Zoom meeting were inaudible because of a faulty sound system.

“I believe in spite of having a lot of work that needs to be done, we have a bright future ahead,” he told the Itemizer-Observer when asked what he said while his microphone was malfunctioning.

Salinas-Oliveros said she wasn’t just expressing her feelings about an international news event, adding that the Capitol attacks have a direct correlation on the work of the Monmouth City Council.

“As we move into discussing our vision, our city goals, let’s not deny the racism that lives in our city, and let’s have the courage to say that we will change,” she said.