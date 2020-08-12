Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Monmouth City Councilor Christopher Lopez has navigated issues related to race his whole life and is still on the journey of learning about his own heritage and others.

He said his great-grandfather on his father’s side did not speak English, only Spanish.

“My grandfather purposefully did not teach Spanish to my father because he wanted my father to assimilate,” Lopez said. “Walking down the street, I don’t think many people would take me for Hispanic.”

Wanting to fit in isn’t the problem, he said.

“The problem is being forced to give up things about your personal and cultural heritage so that others won’t treat you negatively, so that others won’t discriminate against you for that,” Lopez said.

It’s not just about when you get pulled over, he said.

“It’s how you’re treated at the bank. It’s how you’re treated in Walmart or Target or another store. It’s how people speak to you,” Lopez said. “And it is different.”

An experience from 2001 in Vermont comes to mind often, he said.

Lopez grew up in the suburbs of Los Angeles, but spent his senior year of high school in Vermont.

He had just turned 18 and was driving an old beat up Suburban that he shared with his father and stepmother.

It was almost midnight and he was driving some friends home when he got pulled over.

He pulled off into a supermarket parking lot.

“The police car shines its lights on the vehicle and the officer does not walk up,” Lopez recalled. “About 60 seconds goes by and another car comes tearing into the parking lot. Shines the lights.”

Two officers approached.

“Growing up as a Latino man, you are taught what to do,” Lopez said. “Hands on the steering wheel. Don’t try to be efficient and get out your insurance or anythign like that ahead of time. Just as soon as you get pulled over. Hands on the steering wheel, roll the window down. Turn the car off and be very polite and do whatever they tell you to do.”

An officer took his license and three police vehicles came into the parking lot.

“I didn’t even know there were that many police on duty,” he said.

They sat in the car for 45 minutes, he said.

“The original officer comes back up and says OK you’re good to go,” Lopez said.

The only explanation given was that he looked suspicious, he said.

“In my life, I have been pulled over a lot,” Lopez said. “And only issued three tickets. One for a taillight out. The other two (for speeding), I definitely deserved.”

As an adult, Lopez learned that his father wanted him to have his mother’s maiden name, Taylor, as his middle name in case he wanted to drop Lopez and have the last name Taylor.

Lopez recently married and his wife Sara took his last name.

“If this was 10 years ago, I probably would’ve taken her last name because I didn’t understand the importance of my own heritage and I really try to live in a way where I support equality, whether it’s racial equality or women’s rights and I think there’s a lot of validity for spurring tradition and taking a woman’s last name,” Lopez said. “But as so many of these other things have become more and more evident, I didn’t want to give my last name up and she wanted us to have the same family name.”

Lopez does not speak Spanish, but his stepmother, who is not Hispanic, does.

“She is a leader in our family of that,” he said. “There’s kind of a beautiful irony in that, but these things don’t happen accidentally. Just the way that the issues around race don’t come from originally an accidental place. It’s very intentional. The answers won’t come from just being good people and just living a good life. It’s built into our society in so many little places that we need to be intentional and outspoken about it to ever resolve it.”

It’s a process, he said.

“In the past I have said, ‘all lives matter,’ because all lives do matter,” Lopez said. “But we don’t live in a static mentality and people can learn and it’s important to be able to listen to others. Through that is how I got from that spot to now and to be able to say not only that Black lives matter, but why they matter.”

He said when someone says they’ve experienced racism, some people respond defensively.

“(They say), I didn’t do that. And I have friends and family who are Black or Latino or women or what have you and so that somehow let’s me wash my hands of the situation,” Lopez said. “But that runs counter to empathy. You’re creating a counter argument to why it shouldn’t matter to you. If we want to fix this. If we want to have any progress, we need to learn how to listen to other people and learn how to speak to people who say that. Well shouldn’t all lives matter? Shouldn’t blue lives matter? Well, yes. Absolutely.”

Lopez said all lives do matter, but “Black lives are in danger and they’ve been placed systemically in danger and at a disadvantage. So we need to say Black lives matter because there’s so many things built into our culture that right now unfortunately, make them matter less. And the only way to fix that is to shine a light on it. So yes, your life matters, my life matters, all lives do matter, but right now we need to fight for Black lives to matter more because they don’t matter as much as they should.”

Lopez said being the only Latino on Monmouth City Council can be difficult.

“It’s not difficult because of anything anyone else on the council is doing to me, but it’s difficult in knowing how I can be effective as an agent for change,” he said. “My goal is to speak about these issues in a way that I can bring others that might not have my experience, that might not have my history, my family, my perspective, to speak about it in ways that I’m able to bring people along with me instead of coming out so extremely in one direction that I’ll be polarizing.”

He said he has seen councilors unable to make the changes they sought to because they are polarizing.

“I worry every week that I’m going to be too moderate and I simultaneously worry that I’m going to be too extreme and lose people’s ears,” Lopez said. “I’m trying to look at it as a process and trying to personally understand that we all come from very different places and that as the only person of color and as the youngest person on council, and as one of the only people who hasn’t lived here most of my life, I want to make sure that I’m able to present my views in a way that will give them the opportunity to come along with.”

He wants community members to participate more too. With meetings accessible online, people can participate without leaving their homes.

“We see a lot of the same people in those rooms and we’re a city of 10,000 people,” Lopez said. “There’s this mentality that Monmouth is Mayberry. Monmouth’s a heck of a lot bigger than Mayberry and in Oregon Monmouth is not a small town. We need people to be involved and be vocal – write a letter, show up, come sit on my porch.”