Marion and Polk counties are hosting an online health survey through April 22 for anyone who lives, works or plays in Marion or Polk County. The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete, is available in four languages, and is completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarionPolkHealthSurvey2022.
The data collected from the survey will help guide the Community Health Improvement Plan because it will be the voice of the community regarding their health experience.
(0) comments
