Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope is running to be reelected to his fourth term in the Position 2 seat. He is challenged by former Dallas City Council member Micky Garus. The Itemizer-Observer sent each candidate seven questions to allow voters to get better acquainted with their stances on local issues.
1 - Why are you running?
Pope - I am running because I support the current direction our county government is going and I want to continue to build on what we have done. I have spent 11 years learning where I need to build relationships to support our plans and where I need to take a stand to push back effectively on state or federal overreach.
Garus - Simply put, I’ve got a great family business and I have no reason to leave. I have nothing to gain by doing this; but, I want to serve my community and help make Polk County prosperous, and I think it’s time for new leadership and fresh ideas. We can do better in Polk County! I believe I can bring the change we need and I promise government transparency and accountability. I will serve the citizens first, and I will do my part to protect this community and businesses from unconstitutional mandates and government overreach.
2 - What are your top three issues for the county and its citizens?
Pope - My current top three issue are: broadband infrastructure expansion for rural consumers so that they have equal footing with their urban neighbors; improved childcare systems for working families; and a stable and sustainable public safety system that can withstand the rigors of staffing challenges, revenue shortfalls and Oregon politics that constantly disrupt law enforcement from adequately performing as citizens expect them too.
Garus - Public Safety- Supporting our police and fire. Crime is on the rise and with the passing of measure 111 drugs are out of control. We need to make sure law enforcement has the resources they need to combat these issues and keep our community protected. We need to push back on Salem to get the legislation changed that limited the ability for law enforcement to do their jobs effectively. Public safety needs to be a priority, it should be government’s number one priority. Having a safe community not only protects the citizens, but it will also help economic growth. Economic growth provides more opportunity for prosperity, and will help keep our taxes lower and provide more funding for public safety.
Economic Development- We need to bring industry and jobs back to Polk County. We can do this! We shouldn’t be just a bedroom community for Portland and Salem, we have so much more to offer. We have an abundance of resources right here. We should be building relationships and marketing our county, attracting new business and industries that bring in competitive jobs and good careers.
Serving People- We need to get government back to a place where people come first. Government overreach is out of control, and we need to restore peoples rights, property rights, and get a government that is for the people. Let’s give work back to the private sector, they are the professionals and they do not waste money, and let’s make it easier for property owners to do the things they need to do with their own land without the constant government red tape and fees. As a commissioner I will serve the people first.
3 - The pandemic was and remains an especially trying time. What else could the county have done to ease the pain on citizens/businesses, if at all?
Pope - Despite differing opinions, Polk County government worked hard to stay out of the practice of dictating how businesses and individuals should behave. The county offices were always open and staff was always available (though we had a period of time that we asked people to make appointments to avoid unnecessary exposure). We distributed money to pay restaurant licenses for 2021 and 2022 and federal relief funds as quickly as we received them for the business community. We didn’t threaten anyone’s job or collaborate with state government to facilitate shutdowns. We understood that citizens could make those decisions for themselves and practice safety measures that made sense for their businesses and families.
Garus - I believe the commissioners could have tried to do a lot more. Other county commissioners were much more aggressive in pushing back against the states restrictions and mandates that hurt our community, kids , and businesses. Polk County should have collaborated more across county lines, and worked together with those other commissioners to put pressure on the state. We should have been fighting harder for local control and medical freedom. The damage that was done because of poor management of this pandemic is inexcusable, and I hope valuable lessons were learned by the community. This is why we need strong leadership more than ever, so history does not repeat itself.
4 - How do you sell the upcoming need to voters to reup the public safety levy during an economic downturn?
Pope - I don’t see the economic downturn yet, but I do know that Polk County cannot pay for all of the expected public safety services that our nearly 88,000 population expects from a $1.716 per thousand general fund that was once supplemented from timber taxes. When the timber taxes shrunk, so did the ability to adequately staff all public safety needs. The levy is the new normal and commissioners are keenly aware of how delicate the balance is to maintain a low tax and a high level of services.
Garus - Public Safety is my first priority, and working closely with the sheriff on the advisory team gives me a unique perspective of the problems they face. I have always done a good job of being transparent and communicating with my community. People know they can trust me and that will be instrumental in establishing continued support of this levy. I will personally go door to door and take the time to explain exactly why this levy is crucial for our county, and what we are risking if it does not pass again. Now more than ever before we need to make sure our law enforcement has the funding and resources they need, and I will support them 100%.
5 - The county gets a limited stream of tax resources. How are these being allocated well or be improved?
Pope - Yes, the county gets limited resources, generally. Property taxes collected for the county general fund (that $1.716/$1000 assessed value) are very carefully allocated. 68% of the $33 million budgeted for 2022-23 will go to public safety alone. The balance of the new budget of nearly $112 million is pass-through from state and federal programs that we are required by law to administer under contract. We have very little flexibility in how those dollars are distributed.
Garus - I think it’s time for a more honest conversation with the community, and a better understanding of priorities, wants vs needs. The problem is government inherently does a bad job of asking the community their opinion, listening, and/or adequately explaining the issues and the reality. Once you reestablish the trust of the citizens by proving you are good stewards of their tax dollars, and build relationships through better communication, then it will become easier to prioritize what government by law needs to maintain and provide, and what the citizens expectations are. There is always room for improvement!
6 - What are your accomplishments you’re most proud of since being in public office?
Pope - I have too many to list with 50 words. I am proud of being a member of a great team in Polk County government for the past 11 plus years. The Commissioners past and present are the best in class and are privileged to lead an administrative team that makes our county government run lean and efficient. I have been continually impressed with the spirit and ambition of all our county employees and I am pleased to serve with them.
Garus - I truly love having conversations with people, and learning what is important to them, what inspires and motivates them, and how I can help them. Building relationships is one of my best and broad accomplishments I’ve achieved. Working with people who share different beliefs, ideology, and opinions, and still being able to accomplish amazing things together for the good of the community is something I pride myself on. Volunteering for several organization like Dallas Fire, Kids Inc., Lady Dragons Fastpitch, Coaching Ball, ODFW, The Sheriff Advisory Team, The School District Citizen Oversite Committee, The City Of Dallas Parks & Rec. District Formation Committee, and Serving as an elected official on Dallas City Council and as Council President, along with owning and operating my own businesses have all been rewarding, educational, and helped to prepare me for the job as Polk County Commissioner.
7 - Final thoughts you want to leave with voters?
Pope - I often describe Polk County government over the past 11 plus years as a fine “operating system” that is constantly running quietly in the background. It’s necessary, sometimes costs you money, and must be capable of performing the tasks you ask of it when you ask. You have that. You currently have great employees and leaders of that system. Carefully examine why you would change that for empty promises from a candidate that doesn’t attend Board meetings or budget hearings.
Garus - We need change and we need strong leadership. I’m not afraid to have the tough conversations, and I will always put serving the people first. I have the experience, and I have not been institutionalized by the government. I am one of you, the everyday man. I know what your worries are, I know what it’s like to struggle in business, think about making payroll, having concerns about your mortgage payment, tax bill, and your children’s education. I’m in touch with your reality and I share your concerns. I promise I will work hard for you, I will always be honest and forthright, and I will passionately serve the people in Polk County. By working together we can do better!
