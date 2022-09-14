Itemizer-Observer
Polk County is exploring its legal options after a contractor failed to complete a renovation of the Buena Vista Park.
The county secured $1.6 million in grants to cover the project - $400,000 from Oregon State Marine Board and $1.2 million from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) - to realign the boat launch and repair the lower parking lot.
Matt Hawkins, County Administrative Services Director, said since the park closed in June, all the contractor has essentially accomplished is to tear up the parking lot.
“We are looking at what our options are for the contractor not completing work,” Hawkins said.
He added a couple of issues are complicating the matter. Part of the work to the dock had a strict timeline to be completed.
“Under law and permit, in-water work had to be done between June 1 and Oct. 15. Since it has to been done in water to the new boat launch, pile driving to hold the dock in place, and aspects of shoring up the shore,” he said.
However, Hawkins said because the project was a long time in the making, the ODFW and Oregon State Marine Board both want their grant funds spent on Buena Vista. They are dedicated to earmarking the money to be spent next year as well, if needed as originally designed, should the project not be completed.
Hawkins said the county is looking to get either the original contractor or another on short notice to complete the non in-water work this fall. Then, another contractor can be brought in for a shorter period of time to complete the in-water work so the park could open back up as soon as possible.
In the meantime, he said the Polk County’s Public Works Department is looking to regrade the damage left behind by the contractor to make the lower parking lot at least usable.
The contract was awarded on April 4 and the Buena Vista Park has been closed since June 1. Hawkins said users’ frustrations are mounting.
“We understand the community’s frustrations. I’ve been fortunate to have conversations with people who live nearby or use it. I completely understand how frustrating it is. We’re working to fix the issue,” he said.
Hawkins added this kind of situation has never occurred in his 14 years with the county overseeing facilities projects.
He said the county will update its website once they have more information.
