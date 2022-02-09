Itemizer-Observer
The Buena Vista Park is finally slated to get a much-needed facelift.
After 10 years trying to secure funds for the project, Polk County is sending out to bid this week seeking an upgrade to the small park’s lower parking lot and boat ramp.
Matt Hawkins, county administrative services director, told the County Commissioners last week the county secured $1.6 million in grants to cover the project - $400,000 from Oregon State Marine Board and $1.2 million from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
“The lower parking lot is in need of desperate repair,” Hawkins said. “The project includes realignment of the boat launch, which is not in a good spot right now. It’s difficult for boaters to be able to back in at the current angle it’s at. We’ll expand the parking lot, add another bathroom facility, and add a floating dock to stay there year-round.”
The county has been completing smaller projects along the way, including adding the upper parking lot that exists there now, Hawkins said.
Public Works is sending out bid documents now. Hawkins said the goal is to have bids closed no later than March 10.
“The reason is, although we’ve secured $1.6 million, I’ve watched prices of goods increase dramatically. The fear is there are not enough out there,” he explained. “If we close it March 10, we’ll have enough time to get back in the OSMB April 7 meeting to ask for increased funds. That was actually their idea because they’re helping us out.”
After a bid is accepted, Hawkins expects the contractor to work on the project this summer. Buena Vista Park would be closed through the summer, starting probably in June, with an end date of Sept. 30.
“In bid documents, they’ll need to state they’ll have it done by then. Because we all know sometimes things go a little bit long, this includes in waterwork,” where you have to have special permit for that Hawkins said. “And by law, you have to be done by Oct. 15.”
Due to the full scope of the work, the full park will be closed for construction staging. Hawkins added the public restrooms in the upper parking will remain open to bicycle traffic.
The Buena Vista Park is located next to the Buena Vista Car Ferry that crosses the Willamette River, about 5 miles southeast of Independence.
