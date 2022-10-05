Itemizer-Observer
Todd Whitaker, director of Polk County Public Works, updated the Polk County Commissioners on Sept. 28 of the many projects his department is collaborating with ODOT. He said overall, there are $52 million in total project cost currently in some phase of development.
These projects include:
Highway 22 Roundabout
The state is proposing the construction of a roundabout at Highway 22 and Kings Valley Road, with an accompanying realignment of Perrydale Road. It is currently in the design phase. The construction phase is expected for 2024-26 with an estimated budget of $11.4 million.
Signage and striping
A project that is currently underway is the ARTS signage and striping improvements. The plan is to upgrade curve warning signs this year and complete improved retroreflective center line striping by next year. Public Works has allotted $632,000 for the project.
Highway 99 Roundabout
The roundabout project at Clow Corner Road and Highway 99 and improvements to Orrs Corner Road is moving along toward its final design. They are in the right-of-way acquisition process right now, including some environmental permitting. They’re looking to bid out that project this fall, with awarding a contract by Spring and starting the project in the summer. They’ll have two construction seasons before that’s complete. The estimated budget is $10.5 million.
Highway 22 Corridor Safety Improvements
This project, out at Highway 22 and Highway 51, is in the design phase to prepare interchange/backage roads. ODOT is trying to take that to a complete environmental assessment by September of 2024. The project carries an estimated budget of $10.6 million.
Federal Lands Access Program – Black Rock Road
The plan is to reconstruct Mitchell Street in Falls City and Black Rock Road, the replacement of Steel Bridge, to convert gravel surface to paved (about 0.9 miles of roadway) all to reduce winter hauling restrictions on timber harvests from federal lands. The status is currently in the right of way acquisition/permitting process. Permitting is completed, awaiting land use permitting, with a hearing scheduled in the first part of November. They’re also awaiting final plans from FHWA. They’ve planned a summer 2024 construction timeframe and a budget of $5 million. Whitaker expects the cost to go up as it has not been updated in a year or two.
Fort Hill Road to AR Ford Road
The Valley Junction Interchange project is in the preliminary design phase to update existing Environmental Assessment for Interchange/backage roads to relieve congestion. The Facility Plan is expected to be completed by March 2023 and the design acceptance plans for the Kissing Rock phase is expected by September of 2023. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $4.5 million.
Local Bridge Program – Applications
ODOT asked the county if it wanted to accelerate the delivery of the Bridge Restoration project for Helmick Road Bridge at Luck Mead River because it recently received a pretty restrictive weight restriction of 14 tons. Whitaker said yes and ODOT advanced $500,000 to get started on engineering for that project as soon as possible. The county will now get started on it in 2022 and finish in 2023 and accelerate it for a 2024 delivery of the $3 million project.
2021 Ice Storm Damage
The 2021 ice storm is pretty well cleaned of debris removal from tree damage and we’re waiting for final reimbursement from FEMA. THe total reimbursement the county is eligible for is just over $872,000.
Grand Ronde Road North Reconstruction
The full reconstruction of Grand Ronde Road between Highway 18 and Highway 22 is about 80 percent complete. The rest is planned for summer of 2023 at a cost of $1.5 million.
Safe Routes to School – Hoffman/Gun Club
The project to add bike and pedestrian facilities to Hoffman Road and Gun Club Road is about 30 percent done into the design phase with another 50 percent of the right of way acquisition complete. Whitaker expects a summer 2023 start time for the $880,000 project.
Riddell/Clow Safety Improvements
Currently in the construction phase, Public Works is waiting for all the materials to arrive for the addition of thru-route activated warning system and other signage improvements to enhance safety at the intersection of Riddelll and Clow Corner roads. The budget is estimated at $225,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.