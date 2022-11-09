Purple Heart County

Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope (right) and veteran Donald Conrad, himself a Purple Heart recipient, brave heavy rains and strong winds Nov. 7 along Highway 22. just north of the border with Benton County, to dedicate the newly unveiled sign designating Polk County as a Purple Heart County. The county honored Conrad and 17 other Purple Heart recipients from Polk County at a ceremony April 26. The county plans to erect nine more signs on the major highway routes into the county, including North Highway 99, Highways 18 and 22 and the Independence Bridge.

 Photo by David Hayes

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.