Polk County

The Polk County Assessor’s Office certified the 2022-23 Tax Roll to the County Clerk. This will authorize the County Tax Collector to start the process of mailing tax statements and collection of taxes.

Katlyn D’Agostini, Polk County Tax Collector, plans to mail statements by Oct. 21, and taxes are due Nov. 15. If you have questions about where to pay your taxes or how to pay your taxes, please call the Tax Office at (503) 623-9264.

