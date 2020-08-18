For the Polk County Itemizer Observer
INDEPENDENCE — A safety concern beneath the Willamette River near Independence — submerged trees — surfaced again at the Polk County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 11, nearly a year after County Sheriff Mark Garton first reported the issue to the board.
About 11 months ago, the drowning death of a woman who’d worn a life jacket prompted the sheriff to call for a “mitigation plan” for underwater trees, which can capture floating watercraft, like inner tubes, even in calm waters. Despite signs warning of the hazard, there was a recent entanglement that required a rescue effort, said Capt. Jeff Isham of the sheriff’s department.
“The day the signs were put up, someone got sucked into a snag,” he told the commissioners.
Branches have been sawed and removed by county personnel, he added.
