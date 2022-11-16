Itemizer-Observer
Polk County often applies for state and federal grants to augment its budget in areas of need. County Emergency Manager Dean Bender delivered the good news last week that Polk County was successful in receiving several state funded Homeland Security Grants.
Bender explained that in early 2022, Polk County Emergency Management applied for several projects under the competitive and non-competitive FY-2022 State Homeland Security Grant process. In total, from across the State of Oregon, there were 125 projects submitted for funding consideration that included three state projects, totaling just under $7 million.
He added that the pool of funds for the annual grant used to be very big at between $18-$20 million when he first started.
“It has slowly ratcheted down,” Bender said, adding the Portland area also has a separate pot they’re eligible for, as well as the Grand Ronde Tribe which has homeland security grant funds they can tap into as well.
Bender told the commissioners that three of Polk County’s applications were ranked within the top four applications from throughout the state, receiving a total of $134,650 in competitive grants. The state awarded $3.8 million in competitive grants. Polk County’s projects that received full funding included:
- Project 1 - $42,150 for digital communication equipment. Bender said the application to upgrade base station repeaters at the county sites was ranked No. 1 in the state in priority.
- Project 2 - $68,000 for wildfire interoperability, Phase 2. Bender explained this project started last year with the implementation of multi-band radios for fire departments. It ranked as the No. 3 priority among Homeland Security grants across the state.
- Project 3 - $24,500 for Tower Power. The money, Bender said, would go toward site building as the county releases property in the Mount Fisk area outside Dallas to improve communications throughout the area. It ranked as the state’s No. 4 grant.
“This is probably the best we’ve ever done for rankings,” Bender said.
For comparison, he pointed to the No. 2 state-ranked grant that went to the state’s four bomb squads that collaboratively applied.
- Project 4 - The fourth grant Polk County received came in the state’s “non-competitive” grant category. It received $48,999 to improve the county’s digital communications.
The only unsuccessful grant that Polk County applied for was in conjunction with the city of Independence asking for $5,000 to go toward the Citizen Emergency Response Team. Bender said it did not rank high enough at 34 to receive funding.
Bender then continued the good news. He said there were several other projects that Polk County was the beneficiary of group applications. These were:
- Oregon Preparedness Workshop $125,000 - Set money aside for a conference to bring all the counties together. Usually fund three members from each county to attend this conference.
- Statewide Ops Center Maintenance $75,000 – What the county has to submit during disaster or COVID, asking for supplies or services go through the Ops Center pays for funding to keep the maintenance up.
- Statewide COOP Software Maintenance $150,000 – Continuity of Operations Plan. In a time of a disaster emergency, the county would be able to set up shop offsite, with already identified needs, including phones, personnel, desks, software, etc.
- Joint Bomb Teams Equipment/Training Regional Project $302,015 – Sheriff Mark Garton put in a support letter for that one as well.
Bender said the joint bomb squad usually gets funded every year at different levels.
“Everybody agrees that is probably the most important one to get funded because it’s the job nobody really wants to have to do,” he said. “Those guys are specialized and are really good at it.”
Finally, Bender had one last surprise for the the commissioners. He’d just received word the county got the green light for a sandbagging machine under Oregon’s SPIRE grant, or State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment.
“It’s state-owned equipment. You apply for it in a grant and if you’re successful, it gets issued to you. It still belongs to the state, but is housed in your community,” Bender explained.
He added it will probably be another year before it is delivered to the county.
“But I know I’ve been wanting a sandbagging unit for 18 years. Every year, we fill sandbags. Community service prefills them for us by hand. But now, we’ll have a machine allowing us to do them really quickly,” Bender said.
“It will be a regional piece of equipment,” he added. “So, if another county needed to use it, it belongs to the state, so they’d be able to borrow it. But it will be housed here in Polk County. So, if we have flooding going on, we’ll be filling bags. It should speed up the process a lot and save people’s backs.”
The city of Dallas also was a beneficiary of the SPIRE grant. It received a fuel tank trailer to carry fuel to power sites.
“We found in the ice storm, we had to transport fuel to a lot of our outlying towers,” Bender said, adding right now, the county fills a 100-gallon tank that is hauled around in Public Works vehicles that makes it very time consuming.
Although he was happy to be the beneficiary of the SPIRE grant, Bender told the commissioners he was displeased with the process.
“The state should set an amount of equipment. Region One gets this equipment. Region Two gets this equipment. So, every area has certain equipment. Instead, everybody applies for it and anybody can apply for it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.