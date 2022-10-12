Itemizer-Observer
With election season around the corner, county commissioners were reminded last week that just around the other corner is safety levy renewal season.
Greg Hansen, county administrative officer, laid out the timetable of milestones for the commissioners to meet to get a levy out to voters by May 16. In addition, he presented two options the administration roughed out for the elected officials to consider – one that would result in a cut by one position in the sheriff’s office, the other, higher option is to maintain current staffing levels.
“In my opinion, it’s a very narrow focus on the public safety levy. After we make the decision to have and reauthorize the levy, we’re looking at two different scenarios,” Hansen explained.
The first scenario was the smaller of the two, putting it at 49 cents per $1,000 or 48.5 cents per $1,000 assessed value.
The drawback of the cheaper scenario, Hanson explained, is that it has a reduction of one FTE in the sheriff’s department over the previous operating levy, while the District Attorney’s Office would be unchanged. Hanson explained the economic factors that went into the equations.
“I’m using an assessed value growth of 4%. I talked with the county assessor and came to that conclusion. You could use 4.5%. That’s a little more risky. I would probably strongly recommend against using 5% growth. I think using 4% is probably a little conservative. 4.5% is probably a little optimistic especially with these times not knowing the housing market, how it’s going to play out both housing and financial,” Hansen said.
When asked by the commissioners his thoughts about the cheaper option, Sheriff Mark Garton told them losing a staff position is obviously not ideal.
“It’s a conversation we’re going to have to have, whether it’s within the levy system or something that can happen with the general fund,” Garton said.
Commissioner Jeremy Gordon asked the sheriff if he would consider maintaining 14 deputies as fully staffed. Garton responded the answer depended upon whether the community wished the sheriff’s office to be more proactive or maintain it’s current level of reactionary response.
“That has to weigh in do we want to be more proactive or reactionary? We could use a little bit more staff, but again that would be the policy direction, especially at the jail, that could be something we could work outside the levy,” Garton said.
District Attorney Aaron Felton concurred, aligning the status of his office with Garton’s.
“The amount of attorneys we have and the amount of staff we have that are funded by the levy are very much in the same place as the sheriff with his deputies,” Felton explained. “The number we have are very much in the reactive mode, as well. Because, when you think of reducing either of those positions, there’s an immediate impact in so many ways. You move one attorney, I think of all the things not being done, in terms of case processing.
“Same with the sheriff. What he is adequately able to put out there, in terms of patrols, community safety, safety for his deputies as well. To ask if he’s adequately staffed and having people rest and ready for the road. So critical decisions have to be made. We are at a delicate balance now, in terms of lawyers I have and staff I have now,” Felton said.
He added that he knew if the levy does not pass, there will be dramatic impact in terms of the product that the offices can offer and whether they can accomplish their missions.
Hansen clarified that no cuts to the DA’s officer were a part of either levy option.
The second levy scenario was the “status quo” option which would be closer to 51 cents per $1,000. The sheriff’s office would receive the same amount of money as in the past, that would be for a total of 19 positions. The DA’s Office would also still be receiving their five positions, three attorneys and two legal secretaries.
“To do that and maintain status quo as the previous levy, you would probably have to use 51 cents as your measure number,” Hansen said. “So, for any additional deputy and/or any additional DA would require about a 2-cent increment increase assuming the 4% growth. If you want to add even beyond what the status quo levy would be, and you would either do it as an attorney or a patrol deputy, just add two cents every time you do that.
“That’s the simple math of it. You could probably get by on 50 ½ cents, just like you could get by on 48 ½, but it doesn’t leave much flexibility,” he added. “If you go to the reduced one where you’re at 49 or 48 ½ cents, you’re basically increasing the levy amount 13-15%. That’s a big chunk in today’s timeframe. What does that 6 ½ cents mean, basically on a $300,000 house, it’s a chunk of change, but not that much.”
Hansen said there are no increases included in the options he provided. He explained the funding mechanism for both the sheriff’s office and the DA’s office is a combination of the operations levy and the general fund. The general fund pays a majority of both offices’ budget. The levy does not replace any general fund money. Rather, it maintains a level of public safety system that levy group has felt in the past is necessary to put the product we want on the street, Hansen noted.
“Everything can fluctuate up or down. To go down you’re losing a body. To go up, use 2 cents as your magic number. If you want it 45 cents, you’re probably going to have to lose a couple positions. If you want it to be 55 cents, we’re adding a couple positions. Those are the two main receivers of the funding,” Hansen said.
Whichever amount they select, Hanson recommended keeping the levy at five years. Doing it a year early eliminates the existing final year of the previous reauthorization and then we tack on a new five with the new number he said.
The administration is meeting with the various offices impacted by the levy amount to work out the details of each option. The schedule leaves room for the commissioners to address any public questions before the official public hearing Feb. 15. The review board order would follow on Feb. 22.
The completed measure must be sent to the county clerk by Feb. 25 with the official filing with the county clerk by March 16. The election itself would go to voters about two months later, around May 16.
