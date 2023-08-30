Wells Fargo

The former Wells Fargo building is back on the market after Polk County decided not to use it as a 24/7 crisis center for its Behavior Health department.

 File Photo  

Polk County has put the former Wells Fargo building back on the market after reevaluating its needs for a behavioral health crisis response site in the wake of public outcry about its location in downtown Dallas.

The Polk County Commissioners approved on Aug. 16 declaring the property surplus, clearing the way for staff to proceed with preparing the site for sale.

