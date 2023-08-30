Polk County has put the former Wells Fargo building back on the market after reevaluating its needs for a behavioral health crisis response site in the wake of public outcry about its location in downtown Dallas.
The Polk County Commissioners approved on Aug. 16 declaring the property surplus, clearing the way for staff to proceed with preparing the site for sale.
County Administrator Greg Hansen explained the county purchased the property at 636 Main St. in July of 2022 to convert into a crisis response site in response to the state’s requirements on for the county’s Behavior Health program. While staff were still evaluating how best to design and utilize the facility, which would have been a 24/7 operation, a list of potential services leaked into the community. Nearby business leaders and concerned parents zeroed in on the “scary” elements on the list, including providing round-the-clock services to known convicted criminals, drug users and those suffering from mental illness presenting an ongoing danger to themselves and others.
A full house of citizens attended the June 28 County Commissioners meeting, mostly expressing their concerns against the facility during public comment.
“There were concerns from a number of citizen and nearby business owners who felt the location was not an appropriate location for this type of crisis facility,” Hansen recounted at the Aug. 16 meeting. “Initially, the county felt they could address their concerns and still use that site.”
Since then, the building went unused as the administration looked at its options for the site and other potential sites for this program operation.
“Taking those concerns to heart while continuing to look at other facility options, the county came to the decision not to utilize this location as the crisis facility site,” Hansen summorized. “The county has decided to utilize the existing Academy Building campus to build a new facility to house the crisis response and other Behavior Health Department programs.”
Hansen said a new building will be constructed on the northeast portion of the property adjacent to the Academy Building where the old farmer’s market used to be located. The facility is in the design phase now. He expects the project to go out to bid in January-February with an estimated six-month construction period done completing the building by the September, October of 2024 timeframe.
The former Wells Fargo Building was originally purchased with Behavioral Health funding from the state for that crisis purpose, Hansen said. The county is looking to sell the property at a minimal sale of $775,000. They will return the proceeds of the sale to Behavior Health to put toward the new site at the Academy Building.
Mordhorst sought clarification the county is selling the property at the exact same price it was purchased at, plus expenses, so they will break even.
Hansen confirmed they do not expect to make a profit.
Board Chair Jeremy Gordon said he appreciates the opportunity to better design the facility “from the ground up, to take care of folks who need assistance in our community. The services will still be present for the community members who need it.”
Hansen said part of the reason the administration initially moved quickly to acquire the Wells Fargo building and convert it was the state gave a quick timeline for Behavioral Health requirements. That timeline has since continued to be extended, Hansen explained.
“As a result, we were able to do it in a much better fashion than we originally thought we were going to be able to do. We needed almost a building that was already built that we could quickly remodel,” he said.
He added there were a number of things that led into the final decision to relocate the facility, including the Academy Building is also more efficient being closer to Behavioral Health main offices.
“I think it’s the right move for the county and the product we’re providing the citizenry,” Hansen concluded.
