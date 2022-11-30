Itemizer-Observer
There’s less than a week to go before the state Oregon is required by law to certify the 2022 midterm election results Dec. 5. In Polk County, few questions remain that would impact the overall count.
The county is decidedly red. Every statewide race broke for Republicans except two – Democrat Sen. Deb Patterson retained the 10th District seat over Republican challenger Rachel Moore-Green (11,229 votes to 10,493) and popular Democrat State Rep. Paul Evans held off Dan Farrington (11,573 to 9,883) to retain his 20th District seat.
While races looked promising for Republicans in Polk County, such as Republican Christine Drazan (21,784) outperforming Democrat Tina Kotek (15,491) and Independent Betsy Johnson (3,604), statewide the big population centers easily carried the democrat over the finish line. The governor’s race was called just days after the election with Kotek garnering 47% of the statewide count to Drazen’s 43.5%.
It’s a discouraging outcome for successful get out the vote efforts locally for Polk County Republican Chair Kris Golly.
“It is certainly discouraging to work hard on behalf of candidates, and not end up across the finish line,” Golly told the I-O by email. “We spent time calling/door knocking on behalf of Republican candidates and encouraging voters to research candidates and ballot measures instead of relying on political ads or reading only the heading of a ballot measure.”
While the results may be discouraging, Golly remains optimistic going forward.
“We will continue this effort in 2024 and again work hard towards our amazing candidates’ success,” Golly said. “Many of the candidate races were very close, which tells us many voters are tired of Democratic policies that continue to fail the citizens of Oregon.”
An interesting trend tracking in Polk County, according to the County Clerk Office’s office numbers, is an increase in registered voters, yet a decrease in voter turnout. County Clerk Val Unger said during the last midterm election in November of 2018, there were 56,000 registered voters in Polk County and a turnout of 68%. This year, the voter rolls grew to 62,891 but overall turnout was down to 66.4%. Golly noticed this trend tracked further back to the 2014 midterms which had a 71.3% turnout.
Oregon’s Motor Voter Act has automatically registered new voters in 2016 after interactions at the Department of Motor Vehicles, such as applying for, renewing or replacing an Oregon drivers’ license, ID card, or permit.
However, Unger explained a glitch in the state’s system has occurred failing to register a number of voters in 2018, 2019, 2020 and again in 2022. Unger said Polk County sent out additional 180 ballots to those affected by the glitch, with 38 sending their ballot back in to be counted.
This wasn’t the only anomaly experienced in the state’s mail-in ballot system. The Oregon Republican Party sent legal notices Nov. 15 to county clerk offices around the state (including Polk County) alleging two issues. The party challenged 7,767 ballots that were sent to unregistered voters. In addition, they indicated they would challenge ballots received after election day without postmarks or other postal indicators showing timely mailing.
“Every eligible voter should have the opportunity to vote, and any ballot illegally cast or improperly counted after the deadline diminishes the votes of all Oregonians,” said Oregon Republican Party Chair Justin Hwang in the legal challenge.
Golly agreed the Republican Party needed to take action to maintain a closer eye on the results.
“I believe it is wise for the ORP to request these ballots be set aside for further observation. There are still many loopholes in our voting system brought on by recent changes,” Golly said. “Doubt in the system leads many to question if their ballot was counted or if others were counted equally to theirs.”
Unger said Polk County so far has received 17 ballots back after 8 p.m. election night that had no valid post mark. She said the 55 total ballots in question have been set aside and await integration into the final certification results next week.
The Republican Party has since reduced their litigation hold from ballots in every Oregon County to just six, including Polk County. Unger said that’s because of the 6th Congressional race between, which has been officially called for Democrat Adrea Solinas over Republican Mike Erikson (49.9% to 48.75% with 65% of ballots counted by the Secretary of State’s Office).
Regardless of anomalies and legal challenges, Unger stands by the state’s mail-in ballot system.
“Administering the election is this way is much easier with mail in ballots. When I first started, when we had in-person polls, we still had a hybrid of vote by mail and polls, with about 65 percent requesting ballots ahead of time,” Unger recalled. “We didn’t know if we’d be home that night or well after election day.”
She added counting results this way led to “dual elections.” Since the all mail-in system, the process has actually gotten easier.
“There is a lot more control of the ballots we’re giving out. There are a lot more checks and balances in the counting. With all that, it’s a good system,” Unger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.