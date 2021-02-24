Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — All Polk County Offices have been reopened to the general public as of Monday.
The Board of Commissioners voted last week to reopen their facilities in the wake of diminishing case counts of COVID-19.
These buildings, which had been closed except by appointment only, include the Polk County Courthouse, the Behavioral Health Department, the Academy Building, and the county’s office in Monmouth and West Salem.
Community Corrections and Public Works buildings had already been open during the pandemic.
County offices will still operate under Oregon Health Authority guidelines, requiring visitors to wear a mask and maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
