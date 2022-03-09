The Polk County Republican Central Committee is hosting four candidates for national office at its regular monthly meeting March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at 1156 S.E. Howe St., in Dallas.
The guest speakers are:
- Amy Ryan Courser, candidate for CD6
- Ron Noble, candidate for CD6
- Jo Rae Perkins, candidate for US Senate
- Jim Bunn, candidate for CD6
