INDEPENDENCE – A new local resource center aims to do what some who live here say can’t be done – prevent homelessness in the city.
In a recent presentation to the Independence City Council, Brent DeMoe, director of Family & Community Outreach (FCO) for Polk County, delivered some good news amid the recent economic downturn. FCO is partnering with Central School District to have “resource connectors” for the community, at the Ash Creek Annex near Ash Creek Elementary School.
During the past year, more than $141,000 in financial assistance was provided by his department to help residents in Independence, slightly less than the sum to Monmouth, a larger city, DeMoe said. Together “the M-I area” makes up about 43% of the need for resources from his department, DeMoe added.
Now Polk County FCO services are offered at the annex building on 16th Street, to help meet the needs of the area’s at-risk or struggling residents.
A few individuals in Independence have voiced concern about what the increased outreach might mean. So far, the park benches and shop doorways in downtown are largely unoccupied by the homeless but “if you build it, they will come,” said one longtime citizen, who didn’t want to be quoted by name for fear he’d appear more hard-hearted than he really feels.
City Councilor Shannon Corr, who serves on the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance, said she’s heard that same fear expressed “in a variety of forums.”
However, “that is the ultimate goal here: to establish services so that people can get the help they need, when they need it, to avoid the possibility of homelessness,” she said.
Making those resources available locally won’t simply support the homeless population but serve those in the community “who could possibly be on the brink of homelessness and prevent them from becoming homeless,” Corr added.
The FCO services – in a “one stop shop” at the Academy Building in Dallas -- provide help for anyone in need, ranging from utility and rental assistance, personal hygiene products, baby items, gas cards and connections to other resources, DeMoe said.
There’s no requirement to be on site to access any of the offerings, DeMoe pointed out.
“It can all be done by phone,” he stressed.
However, the move to the annex hopefully will make aid even more accessible to residents of Independence and Monmouth, he said. The annex is staffed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closes only during the noon lunch hour.
Prevention of homelessness has been a controversial topic, despite a well-known investigation going back about a decade that demonstrates success by taking certain steps for those at risk. Academic researchers who followed about 100 families In New York City in 2013 showed that eviction could be reduced by addressing not only risk factors but allowing some leeway for bypassing bureaucratic hurdles during the evaluation-of-need process.
City Councilor Dawn Roden said she was able to avoid delays and get fast help for someone she knew on the verge of homelessness through DeMoe’s intervention.
“He is the real deal,” she said of DeMoe.
In Independence, mental health services for children and youth already seem to be showing the positive effect of that approach.
“One need that seems to be greater this year than before is mental health assistance,” DeMoe said.
So, by placing school-based mental health staff at schools across the district, about 375 students are regularly being seen, he said.
Though there are reports ranging from sudden shoving matches to the discovery of marijuana paraphernalia at Independence Elementary School, “I would say that the police department has not seen a significant increase in calls for service at Independence Elementary School,” said Robert Mason, interim city manager of Independence. “We have always had, and continue to have, some level of response there, but it has always been minimal. “
Generally, the school has been able to handle the incidents without police involvement, he said.
Asked to characterize the outcomes at the elementary school level, DeMoe said the issue is complex. However, “there is a lot of depression and anxiety and suicidal ideation we are seeing,” he said. “It is not only in schools but everywhere,” he told city councilors at their recent meeting.
He also announced that a two-story facility is scheduled to be built behind Roth’s Fresh Markets in Monmouth, enabling relocation of services in the Academy Building.
