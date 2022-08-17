Itemizer-Observer
Arguments made during a public hearing Aug. 10 to county commissioners were unable to dissuade the majority of them to send a ballot measure to voters asking for a ban on the use and cultivation of psilocybin within unincorporated Polk County.
About two years ago. Measure 109 legalized psilocybin for therapeutic use in Oregon. The measure authorized two types of psilocybin businesses – manufacturing and psilocybin service centers that would be administered under supervision of state licensed individual.
While the state has not finalized regulations overseeing either business application, Measure 109 also allowed for counties and cities to opt out of participating.
This left the commissioners with the decision to do nothing, in which case the the program would be implemented once the state’s regulations were completed or send it to voters to decide whether to opt out. The ballot measure they send to voters would be either to implement a moratorium or to vote on a prohibition. If they chose to send voters the prohibition option, staff said the commissioners could lift the ban at any time.
Before a ballot measure could be sent to the voters, the commissioners were required to host a public hearing.
First up was Adam Day, chief compliance officer and head of operations for Viola Brands for 10 years. Viola Brands owns a cannabis farm in Falls City, run by Richard Sanders. Day said he and Sanders hope to open a psilocybin business in unincorporated Polk County. He asked commissioners not to take action on measure 109 at this time and to instead allow unincorporated Polk County residents and businesses to opt in and participate as “pioneers in Oregon’s revolutionary psilocybin industry.”
Day pointed out a flaw in sending the issue to voters is there was no way to send it to just unincorporated Polk County voters.
“The board’s proposed vote that could put a two-year ban on participation in Measure 109 would be determined by the larger population of Polk County voters who have
