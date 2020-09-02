Itemizer-Observer staff report

POLK COUNTY — Polk County announced that rural broadband coverage will expand through a partnership with Alyrica Networks.

In recent years, the county has engaged numerous service providers to expand coverage, and conducted a survey of residents to better understand service levels and needs in rural areas.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of this work as more and more of the community is going to school and/or working from home,” read the county’s announcement of the expansion. “In response to this community need, Polk County is excited to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Alyrica Networks to vastly expand rural broadband access for our county.”

It is anticipated that expansion should include approximately 90% of the county’s rural areas covered in the coming months.

