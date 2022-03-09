Editor’s Note: This article originally ran in the March 2 Itemizer-Observer. We are running it again in its entirety after the City of Monmouth provided several corrections to the original copy.
Itemizer-Observer
Work toward providing better access to basic services for families and individuals in cooperation with Independence and Polk County began at the Feb. 15 meeting of the Monmouth City Council.
Such services are now provided by the Polk County Resources in Dallas, and Monmouth and Independence are seeking to have the county provide a satellite site that would make the services more accessible to Monmouth and Independence residents than they have been.
The proposed site is Ash Creek Annex, located at 1483 16th St. N, in Monmouth. It is owned by the Central School District, which is willing to rent out the site effective March 1.
Basic needs the Polk Resource Center (PRC) provides include food, hygiene supplies, diapers and formula, transportation assistance, household items, school supplies, pet food, and emergency financial assistance.
Monmouth and Independence would reimburse the county, up $25,000 for March through the end of the fiscal year using ARPA funds for the cost of operating the PRC at the satellite site. The county would operate the site eight hours a day, three days a week, with the possibility of eventually adding one or two days. It would staff the site with qualified employees, at least one of whom would be bilingual (English and Spanish).
The council authorized City Manager Marty Wine to sign the agreement.
In other business, the council voted, subject to agreement by Independence and Western Oregon University, to dissolve the Western-Independence-Monmouth Public Educational Government (WIMPEG) community access cable channel. Online streaming of public programming and the demise of cable television have enabled the cities to provide their own cost-effective streaming services.
City Manager Marty Wine said that Independence seems to be in favor of the change and that WOU’s legal team is working on it.
Councilor John Oberst suggested that the city use the savings toward the sound system in the new City Hall.
Leaders of the Monmouth Senior Community Center urged the council to allow three more than the currently permitted one out of town resident to serve on the center’s board of directors. Barbara Cronin, director of the center, noted that about 40 percent of the center’s users live outside the city, even as far away as Woodburn, and that the board has three vacancies.
“I learned we now attract members from 12 cities, formerly six, who come for the friendship and the programing,” board chair Pat Ohlsen said.
Councilor Jon Carey said he favored the proposal with one reservation, that one Monmouth resident should be needed for a quorum.
“An issue could be carried by three people outside Monmouth,” he said. “I prefer 6-3 to 5-4 decisions.”
Ohlsen said he had worked hard on unity of board members and never had noted disunity on the board.
City Attorney Lane Shetterly said passage of the proposal could be achieved at the council’s first March meeting if the vote were unanimous.
On another matter, Mayor Cecilia Koontz reported that the Housing Committee of the Oregon House of Representatives had unanimously approved spending $1 million in funding for a pilot program to collaborate with other cities in the county to address homelessness. The bill then must go the Ways and Means Committee, she said.
Wine reported that the Police Department has openings for one sergeant and one officer. She also noted that Chuck Thurman will retire as power and light superintendent in April and that the city hopes to start demolition of the old City Hall in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.