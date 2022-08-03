A Samaritan’s Purse Fundraiser, craft fair and shipping shoeboxes for Christmas event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the First Baptist Church parking lot, at 1505 Monmouth St., in Independence.
The craft tents will feature glass beads, crotched turtles, small dolls, crotched clothes, handmade aprons, table place mats/runners, hand puppets, yarn, quilt pieces, bags, new sewing notions, crotched threads and more. There will also be a quilt raffle for two hand-made quilts (full and twin size).
