INDEPENDENCE – From a torrential landslide along Ash Creek in Riverview Park to the need to develop a plan for determining possible mercury pollution, the Ash Creek Water Control District (ACWCD) seems to be overflowing from recent demands.
New challenges seem to have risen as fast as the rain-filled creek for the agency, which typically has such a low-key profile that some residents still draw a blank when the ACWCD is mentioned – or mistake the district for the Oregon Association of Water Utilities down the road from ACWCD’s postal address on Main Street.
One by one at a recent meeting of ACWCD, the board of directors tackled their list of recent concerns, prompting Board Chair Dan Farnworth to make a classic observation that there was so much to do and so little time. Discussion of the meeting agenda highlighted the need for more study and expert assistance.
Riverview Park’s Creek Collapse
By now, people who walk the paved pathway in Riverview Park are likely to have seen the creekside drop-off just past the footbridge, close to a sidewalk and lined with yellow hazard tape.
But it isn’t simply the embankment’s cave-in from recent heavy rains that seemed to trouble the ACWCD directors at their meeting. It appeared to be the possible instability around the waterway and the fact that a couple of large trees now occupy the middle of the creek channel.
The trees could interfere with creek flow, but that potential might be reduced if they were “rolled” toward the bank and lodged there instead, suggested Kristen Larson, executive director of the Luckiamute Watershed Council (LWC), who also attended the meeting.
Willow cuttings planted in the soft deposit at the bottom of the impacted bank also were proposed – an idea shared at the meeting by Todd Whitaker, ACWCD’s contracted engineer, and supported by Larson.
“It’s a relatively inexpensive and potentially beneficial action,” she agreed.
However, it wouldn’t be a solution – the problem is one “that is not going to be going away any time soon,” Whitaker said, a view later echoed by Farnworth.
“The district sees Ash Creek moving as rivers will, so some planning needs to be done for the future,” Farnworth stated. “The ACWCD is willing to help,” he added.
However, he stressed that several agencies need to be involved at local, state and federal levels, possibly ranging from the Oregon Department of State Lands to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“This is a big, possibly costly task,” Farnworth added. “Coordination and cooperation” will be needed, he said.
“The LWC is happy to partner when it’s appropriate, helpful to parties involved, and in service of our mission,” Larson said.
Pioneer Park’s Erosion Potential
For the third time, the ACWCD addressed erosion along Ash Creek at Pioneer Park -- after a resident who lives there told the board that the edge of her yard seems to literally be losing ground.
“I have pretty much called everyone,” said Catherine Underwood-Bush, whose property line sits next to the city’s land at Pioneer Park. She became alarmed when one day she watched a mattress-sized chunk of earth carried along in the fast-moving creek.
“I don’t know what to do,” she said.
From Independence personnel to outside engineers, there’s been no response about the situation she’s facing, Underwood-Bush said.
Whitaker said he would examine the property, and a report on it is expected at ACWCD’s April meeting.
After the meeting, Farnworth called the erosion “real and active.” And, similar to the situation in Riverview Park, the one at Pioneer Park could involve several “entities,” including private landowners, he said.
When Interim City Manager Robert Mason was asked to comment, he said that he had no information to provide “at this time.”
Plan for Mercury Detection
The ACWCD is being asked to comply with a federal regulation that requires any agency involved in water control to provide a management plan that includes consideration of total maximum daily loads of mercury. The need for this plan was spelled out in a letter sent to the ACWCD by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
The plan, which is now mandatory under an Oregon Administrative Rule, seemed to come as a complete surprise to the ACWCD board. Despite being called a “water control district,” the ACWCD has no mechanical operation of any kind related to water, Farnworth noted.
In response to the correspondence from the DEQ, Farnworth wrote back on behalf of the ACWCD, explaining that “the district clears brush, controls flood-enhancing vegetation, removes flood debris, occasionally does stream and streambank work” through permits and partnerships with larger organizations.
It has “no water control systems, discharges nothing into state waters, has no pumps, conveyances, filter systems,” Farnworth pointed out.
After the meeting, the DEQ was contacted and asked about the requirement for this new water-quality plan by the ACWCD. A spokesperson, Dylan Darling, immediately looked into it. He later clarified that the ACWCD wasn’t sent a warning letter – it was only a notification that a submission of a plan by the ACWCD is needed.
In fact, the DEQ basin coordinator who oversees the western region could provide more information and expertise for the ACWCD to clear up any confusion, stressed Darling, who is public affairs specialist for DEQ’s western region.
Meanwhile, the district will try to create an acceptable implementation plan, Farnworth said.
