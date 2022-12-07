On Dec. 3, with the approval of Oregon Geographic Names Board at their Aug. 20 meeting, a previously unnamed small creek in Polk County, located at the end of Brown Road on private land, was christened Lewetag Creek. The creek has been named in honor of Jacklynn “Jax” Lewetag, who had terminated her life very near there. According to her family, it was important to her to have a creek the last thing she heard and saw. A small gathering of family and friends was conducted to place a sign reading “Lewetag Creek, in Memory of Jax.”
