INDEPENDENCE -- It was a bright and starry night, not a dark and stormy one. And nothing floated through the air except cheerful conversation.
But Big River Paranormal, which investigates suspected hauntings, got down to business downtown last Saturday night in the hunt for ghostly phenomena at the Lyon Lodge on Main Street.
However, unless you consider spooky costumes as evidence of a ghoulish presence, there wasn’t anything to report by the time the children for the youth session departed the Masonic building, where the special event was being held.
“We look for possible explanations before we call anything potential paranormal evidence,” explained Jason Hassler, one of the investigators.
In fact, those associated with Big River Paranormal seemed the opposite of the characters in the classic film “Ghostbusters.” They’re a group that might be more accurately described as “ghost-bidders,” seekers of neighborly contact with the netherworld.
Participating youth were shown the kind of tools used by Big River Paranormal, which involve recording technology and computer analysis. On one of the laptops, a past investigation conducted in Independence was shown, from the Pink House Café. What could be called a late-night whispering was heard, along with a creaking door – at a time when no one was in the building.
Not to worry, though, the ghost that was reported at the restaurant a few years ago, dubbed “Sarah,” was seen as a warm and friendly one. In fact, many of the spirit-world encounters that have been said to occur in the city’s historic district match that description.
“This idea that ghosts are out to hurt us, it is just not true,” said Mariah Hassler, whose work outside of ghost-hunting is professional dog grooming.
If such entities reside in a different realm along with humans, what they likely want is just not to be provoked, she explained.
The eight members from Big River Paranormal, who gathered in the upper room of the historic structure to get ready for the adult session after the children left, all said they detest the way efforts at paranormal investigation are portrayed on some television shows.
“This idea of getting slammed against walls” is just wrong, said Kathy Covey, who is an emergency medical technician when not tracking down signs of spirits. Yet TV programs are often where the public gets the idea that ghosts swoop around trying to harm or scare people.
As a result, phenomena that should be a source of wonder and curiosity often causes fear instead, they pointed out.
The crew of Big River Paranormal – which is mostly from Oregon, with a few from Washington – functions a bit like a family, traveling together to visit and explore sights or sounds of places where hauntings are suspected or reported.
Independence is a great spot because it has a well-documented history of such alleged occurrences, chronicled in the book “Haunted Independence, Oregon,” by Independence City Councilor Marilyn Morton.
Many mysterious stories are associated with the Cooper Building, a town landmark. One reportedly occurred in the dome-like cupola, occupied for years by mannequins in the window, presumably as decorations to represent a rumored bordello from long ago.
Then, one day, a smashed mannequin was found on the ground below. There was speculation she had jumped from the window, although why? After all, she was only a ceramic creation.
Had a troubled soul inhabited what looked like a life-sized doll?
“Apparently, the dummy was despondent and decided to end it all,” Morton concluded in her book’s account of the incident.
Those in town seemed to appreciate the visit by Big River Paranormal.
Nicole Marlin said she decided to take her two children to the ghost-hunting party after the they thoroughly enjoyed the “Ghost Walk” in the downtown area about two weeks ago.
She said she thinks ghosts are a distinct possibility – she saw or heard strange noises and inexplicable light flickers “multiple times as I was growing up.”
Though scientists have argued the human brain is hard-wired to experience illusions that may be interpreted as ghosts, studies show at least 20% of people believe in them.
“We really want to find natural causes,” said Covey, who has been a longtime member of Big River Paranormal, now two decades old.
In all the time she has been with organization, only once has an encounter led to real shivers down her spine, she noted.
“It was in this old post office in a very small town,” she recalled. As she was standing in it, silently listening, she distinctly heard a voice say, “Get out!”
“So, I did,” she said.
In Independence, the ghost stories tend to end in a more poignant way. One common tale is of a deceased boy from pioneer days who simply couldn’t stop playing in the building that once housed Main Street Antiques, which is now Coho Realty.
The owner at that time, who lived upstairs, needed to get some good sleep at night, so he could be at his best to run the shop below during the day. Local lore has it that the store owner and the lad struck a deal: The boy could play on the second floor during the day, then migrate downstairs to frolic during the night.
Last Saturday night, as new strings of lights lit up Main Street in time for Halloween, the atmosphere outside appeared festive, while inside the Masonic building it seemed cozy.
Could all that welcoming ambience attract some ghostly interaction? The investigators from Big River Paranormal said it wasn’t possible to predict.
In fact, the only sign of a ghost in the room was a white cloth with a face that looked a little like the cartoon Casper, draped by the fireplace.
However, a parent participant from the children’s portion of the evening said she had no trouble making a forecast for the adult party.
“Everyone is going to have a great time,” she said.
Note: Proceeds from the ticket sales to this event are planned to be donated to Masonic youth programs.
