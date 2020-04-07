Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Imagine being confined to a small room for two weeks, and only allowed out once every three days for one hour.
No, this wasn’t a prison sentence — it was the experience of Jodie Jones and her husband, Bob Herndon, two Dallas residents who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship when it was ordered to be put under quarantine in Yokohama city on Feb. 3 by the Japanese government after several passengers began displaying symptoms of what is now known as COVID-19.
“We pulled into port a day early, we were supposed to pull in on the fourth of February, and we ended up getting instructions from the Japanese government, because apparently there were suspicions that we might have some folks on our ship that had become ill,” said Jones. “There was a gentleman who got on the ship in Hong Kong, got off again in Hong Kong about five days later and ended up coming down with the COVID-19, so that meant those on the ship could have potentially been exposed, which was true.”
The 29-day cruise around Asia had ended on Feb. 3, but instead of starting to make the journey home, the 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members on board the Diamond Princess, including Jones and Herndon, were ordered to stay in their rooms after the government confirmed several passengers were infected.
“So then on the 17 (of February), we were evacuated from the ship by the US government and flown to Travis Air Force Base, in Fairfield, Calif., where we were quarantined for an additional two weeks,” Jones said. “Then we were released from Travis on March 2, and we returned home on the second.”
At first, Jones said no one really understood the full seriousness of COVID-19.
“There were a couple of points where it was scariest,” she said. “One was, as our numbers (of infected passengers) started ticking up, and trying to figure out ‘were we exposed?’ And every morning the captain announced the number of passengers who tested positive, that made it that much more evident that it was spreading throughout the ship.
“The second was, when it started, everyone was expecting to disembark and go home on the fourth, so people did not have medications to last for two more weeks.”
Herndon was on medication, and didn’t have enough to last for the two weeks of quarantine.
“The Japanese government was still struggling to try and figure out how to get medication to everyone on the boat,” Jones said. “The average age of everyone on the ship was 70-years-old, so as you can imagine most people needed some sort of medication.”
Herndon received his medication one week into the two-week quarantine, but Jones said some passengers weren’t as lucky.
“There was one gentleman above us, who was on heart medication, and when the quarantine started, he started cutting medication in half, and by the end of the week he still didn’t have his heart medication and he was just going without,” Jones said. “At that point I contacted someone I knew who worked on the ship, explained the situation to see if there was anything they could do, and the next day he got his medication. I have no idea if it had anything to do with my phone call or timing.”
Over the 14 days of staying on the ship, Jones said no one went without food — but figuring out how to distribute food to 1,500 cabins, instead of serving it in buffet-or sit-down-style like normal, was another obstacle the crew members had to figure out.
At first, the food consisted of carbohydrates and meat.
“That was the easiest thing to distribute,” she said, “and they were trying to keep everyone’s strength up and everyone full. It was later on that they started giving us more fruits and vegetables — though we were still lacking on vegetables. They brought us the food three times a day, and it was pretty consistent once they got the routine down, which took about three days to get the routine down.”
Other routines were eventually established, such as allowing passengers whose rooms faced the ocean or had a balcony to come out one of the decks and move around for one hour every three days. Those who were staying in inside decks were allotted outside time once a day, for an hour. Everyone had to wear masks and stay six feet apart from one another during their time on the deck.
“We were very fortunate, we had a room with a balcony, so we had fresh air,” Jones said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever watched any of the old prison movies — and you see all these old cell blocks and layers of cells on top of each other, and sometimes they talk up and down amongst themselves? That’s kind of what it felt like on the balcony, and you could talk to the other passengers that were down along the way.”
To help the passengers avoid going stir-crazy, the ship had movies available to download, as well as exercise programs like Tai Chi and Yoga, and distributed playing cards and games like crossword puzzles and sudoku.
Jones established a routine for herself while on the ship.
“Each morning, I’d get up, do some kind of exercises, either on the TV or go outside on my balcony and do sit ups, that kind of thing,” she said. “We updated everyone back home on what was going on, researched what was going on in the rest of the world, watched movies — I watched more movies in that 14 days than I have probably watched in 10 years. I had cross-stitch with me — it’s probably the fastest I’ve ever cross-stitched anything. And we read a lot, my husband downloaded a lot of books onto his tablet. It was boring, but we were able to keep ourselves occupied. We are both Christians, so a lot of prayer, Bible reading.”
The situation aboard the Diamond Princess was less than ideal, but Jones was pleased with how the ship handled the constantly-changing situation.
“I have nothing but good things to say about Princess Cruise lines,” she said. “They did everything they possibly could to make us comfortable, to keep morale up, make sure we were well-fed, but they again had to rely on the Japanese government. The ship belonged to the Japanese government at that point, and they were not allowed to do anything unless the Japanese government approved it.”
There were times, during that two-week period, where the Japanese locals did what they could to entertain the bored passengers. One specific memory had Jones laughing as she recalled it.
“One of the highlights, one Saturday, a bunch of the locals got on their skidoos, and ... they ramped their music up and were running back and forth on the side of the ship, doing whatever that they could so they could entertain us,” Jones said. “And so everyone on the ship is out on the deck, dancing to the music, clapping, having a good time, until the Japanese coast guard chased them all off.”
Other memories weren’t as light-hearted, including watching all of the ambulances coming in every day.
“Of course they had everything under cover so you couldn’t see if people were disembarking, but it was just ambulance after ambulance after ambulance,” Jones said. “By the time we had left the ship I think it was close to 600 that had been removed with the virus.
In total, 712 passengers and crew members had contracted the virus, with 10 deaths.
When Jones and Herndon were evacuated to Travis Air Force Base, they were ordered to quarantine for another two weeks.
“At Travis, we were very fortunate,” Jones said.
The passengers were dispersed throughout a collection of six buildings on the base, and each living space consisted of a living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.
“Then they put a fence around the compound, in essence, so we were able to go out anytime we wanted within that compound,” Jones said, “and walk around, get fresh air, do whatever exercise you could do with your mask on. They had US Marshals at each corner of the compound to make sure, one, no one bothered us and second, I guess they were afraid all of us old people might scale the fence.”
Being able to finally leave the base and make their journey home was, in Jones’ word, “odd.”
“On our way back, we rented a car, and a few hours into it, we said, ‘oh, I guess we should eat,’” Jones said. “We went to a restaurant, we sat down and they handed us a menu, and we both kind of sat there and stared at the menu and it was like, ‘you mean we actually get to choose?’ It was very different after four weeks of just eating whatever was placed in front of you — it was kind of bringing you back to when you were a kid and you ate whatever your mom gave you. We actually had to make a decision, and we hadn’t made one for four weeks.”
When Jones and Herndon arrived home, they immediately began disinfecting everything. She said they are still taking their temperatures twice a day.
“I went back to work on the fourth (of March), and the first thing people wanted to do was come up and hug me, and I wouldn’t let anybody, because we had been trained for four weeks, you stayed six feet apart, you have no physical contact. So my husband and I maintained that even before it became the thing to do.”
Since being home, Jones said she is surprised at how many people still aren’t taking the virus seriously.
“I was more scared when I got back to Oregon than the entire time I was in quarantine,” she said. “While we were in quarantine, we knew it was real. We watched our fellow passengers get taken off the ship. Twenty-two of the people who were in Travis Air Force Base with us were removed and taken to the hospital. So, it was very, very real to us, and nobody else was believing it.”
She was relieved when Gov. Kate Brown began making orders to shut down non-essential businesses and schools.
“I will say, I am not a Kate (Brown) fan at all but I was very proud that she started closing Oregon down when she did,” Jones said, “because that is the only way you’re going to stop this thing, is to get people to abide by the protocol that is being put in place to slow this thing down enough that we can keep up and keep people alive. We all obeyed the rules in quarantine, we knew what had to be done to stay safe, and here, people, a lot of them, still aren’t taking it seriously and that’s scary.”
Jones said she is helping a friend make masks. She hopes people start wearing masks when they go out.
“If everyone will continue to do that, that is another way we can keep it from spreading,” she said.
