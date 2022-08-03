Itemizer-Observer
John Bracken holds a Wednesday event called Wine Wednesday at the Crush Wine Bar, where he invites vineyards from around Polk County to share their wines with his customers.
“When I first took over here, we went out and talked to all the wineries. We said, ‘Hey, I want to carry some of your wines. I want to bring people out so they can discover your place.’ So, we started up a joinable wine tour where people can just pick a seat on the wine bus, but then it turned into people wanting their own private tour,” Bracken said. “It was a little give-and-take thing, these wineries come in and give people a free taste of their wines to get them familiar with their products.”
When people think of the bus, they think of rows of seats, but that’s not the case with this party bus.
“A common reaction is ‘I was picturing rows of seats in here, but this is nice,’” Bracken said. “A limo bus is a more accurate term for the party bus. We would pick three wineries and one pairing stop where the customers can get some food to pair with the wines.”
Unfortunately, since Covid, they have not been running the tours, but it is something that he wants to start back up.
“There are seven routes with 21 wineries. There are a few more now, so we will have to readjust the routes. We haven’t done it since Covid, but we would organize the routes where we would hit the little mom-and-pop wine shops with a food stop in between,” Bracken said.
Bracken has all the wines in his inventory from Polk County because there are so many vineyards in Oregon. He said that he uses the county line as a border regarding his wines and tours.
“The way we picked those wineries is with the county line because there are so many wineries out there, we are trying to figure out where to cut it off. We know if we can prove the concept with this tour in Wine bar thing, we could become the central hub for the local wine industry, then eventually we will find another location and do the same thing with another county,” Bracken said.
Bracken said there are a few new wineries to check out that have just opened within the county. Currently, he works with about 25 wineries, giving a unique taste of wine every week with his wine tasting Wednesday event.
“There are two new ones that I’m going to check out that opened in the last two months,” Bracken said.
The vineyards cycle through about twice a year and share their wines with the community.
“We rotate to those 25 wineries, 52 weeks a year and we take a week off for Christmas and maybe another week off sometime during the year. But for the most part we hold the tastings every Wednesday throughout the year, it works out great,” said Bracken. “It’s a good value for the customers and they get to figure out what they like.”
Crush Wine bar is located at 105 Main St. in Monmouth, right across the street from Main Street Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.