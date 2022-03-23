Itemizer-Observer
On March 7, Central School District Board of Directors voted “yes” unanimously on moving forward with the district’s Pension Obligation Bond.
Cec Koontz, Director of Finance and Operations, explained the Pension Obligation Bond will pay for the pensions of retired school staff in a pool of five school districts and sold to investors then put in a particular account at the Oregon Public Employees System (PERS).
“Pension Obligation Bonds are different than General Obligation Bonds in the way that General Obligation Bonds are something that the taxpayer chooses to vote in and tax themselves additionally to pay school debt,” Koontz said. “We use those for our school buildings, so that is a term you might be more familiar with.”
“A pension obligation bond is a financial transaction when we pull together with other school districts and bond our debt,” Koontz explained to the board. “We would package our debt together and investors buy that debt as we would put it out the financial market. Basically, lending us money and we pay it back.”
Koontz said that a pension obligation bond is standard insurance for the government to hedge against the increase that it is known to come with the PERS cost.
“We were fortunate in 2003 that they did this,” Koontz told the board.
The district joined a pension obligation bond in 2003, and they paid the investors back over the last 19 years with an interest rate of 5.68 percent. PERS gave the school district an average of 8.9 percent back in interest.
“It worked out well for us,” Koontz said. “We were able to earn more than it cost us to pay back the bondholders.”
Koontz warned that pension bonds are not without risk. She gave an example of a school district that sold bonds in 2008, and then they closed all the bonds when the market died.
“PERS lost billions, and those folks are still upside down. They are still paying their bondholders back. So, this is not risk free.” Koontz warned, “There are some safety valves that we can use if we choose to move forward. The last one paid investors 5.86 percent, we are proposing that we go no higher than four percent.”
That was just one example that Koontz gave about pulling out if they see more will be lost than gained by doing the Pension obligation Bond. She said that there are several steps along the way that they can pull out if they need to.
Superintendent Jennifer Kubista told the board what she had seen in the past.
“We have seen shares rate increases of 12%, all the way up to 20% over the years. This approach helps the district when we see those high years, from the PERS account, that is how we must account for our retirement for the staff,” Kubista said.
“We put this money aside, and PERS invests it like they do their other money, over $10.5 million went to lowering their rates over the last few years. PERS will hold and invest the money, and if the rates go up a certain amount, they will calculate how much the district will get back,” Kubista said.
“It has the potential if we move forward to pay back that PERS liability,” Koontz added. “If everybody who was eligible to retire, retired today, it would take about $45 million to pay them off.”
Currently, the district is still paying off the 2003 pension obligation bonds, but the bonds will be fully paid back to the investors by next year. Final opt-in forms are due May 16. That will be the last day for investors to purchase the bonds.
