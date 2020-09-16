Itemizer-Observer report
INDEPENDENCE — Central School District will be distributing free meals through the end of the year.
“The latest waivers from the USDA have extended the summer feeding protocols and funding stream through Dec. 31,” said Alex Singer, director of food services. “This allows us to continue feeding all children aged 1 to 18 at no charge.”
There is no requirement to be a registered student, he said.
Starting Sept. 21, supper meals will be added to the district’s grab and go meals.
“This will provide three square meals a day for the children in our area,” Singer said. “Finally, between all the extra meals we served this summer the additional funding provided by the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) we will start the school year ahead of previous years in meal reimbursements.”
Meal pick-up times are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ash Creek Elementary, Independence Elementary, Monmouth Elementary and Central High School.
Bus deliveries will continue to distribute meals daily.
Talmadge Middle School will continue to distribute weekly meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.