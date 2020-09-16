Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — Central School District will be distributing free meals through the end of the year.

“The latest waivers from the USDA have extended the summer feeding protocols and funding stream through Dec. 31,” said Alex Singer, director of food services. “This allows us to continue feeding all children aged 1 to 18 at no charge.”

There is no requirement to be a registered student, he said.

Starting Sept. 21, supper meals will be added to the district’s grab and go meals.

“This will provide three square meals a day for the children in our area,” Singer said. “Finally, between all the extra meals we served this summer the additional funding provided by the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) we will start the school year ahead of previous years in meal reimbursements.”

Meal pick-up times are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ash Creek Elementary, Independence Elementary, Monmouth Elementary and Central High School.

Bus deliveries will continue to distribute meals daily.

Talmadge Middle School will continue to distribute weekly meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.