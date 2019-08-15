All out-of-district enrollment is closed for Central School District.

The following grade levels in the Central School District are now closed to additional enrollment:

Ash Creek Elementary: 5th grade

Independence Elementary: 1st grade

Monmouth Elementary: 2nd grade

Central High School: Out-of-district enrollment

Superintendent Jennifer Kubista announced on Thursday that enrollment for first grade at Independence Elementary has closed as well as transfer requests for out-of-district student enrollment for Central High School.

Several grade levels at Ash Creek Elementary and Monmouth Elementary are already closed for the 2019-20 school year.

Accordingly, students who are not currently attending those elementary schools and grade levels will not be allowed to transition to such placement.

Enrollment is closed for elementary students and middle school students who live outside of the Central School District 13J boundaries.

Any incoming students in the identified grade levels at Ash Creek, Independence and Monmouth who live in the Central School District 13J boundaries will have the ability to enroll at the other schools.

The district will continue to monitor enrollment through August and September as several grade levels across all three elementary buildings are on watch as we continue to monitor class size, Kubista said in a news release.

Further adjustments may be made as Central School District heads into the 2019-20 school year.