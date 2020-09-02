Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — Summer break has been extended by two days for Central School District students.

CSD Superintendent Jennifer Kubista notified families of the change in an email last week.

“Because of the high volume of students being enrolled across the state and country, K12 Fuel Education is experiencing some delays,” Kubista said. “This prompted us to move back our student start date to Sept. 14. This will also give our teachers a few more days to connect with families through orientations.”

All students will begin with comprehensive distance learning due to state standards regarding COVID-19 case counts, but district also has crafted plans to bring students back in hybrid models once they are able.

In response to a district survey to which 1,469 people responded, 60 percent of CSD students preferred a hybrid model and 40 percent preferred the online-only option.

Information about enrollment was not available at press time.

“The year will not be without its bumps, but we are Central strong, and we know that we will get through it,” Kubista said. “Central staff have already been faced with challenges and overcome them quickly. We are certain that as we move forward, we will continue to show resilience. One thing we have learned already is how important it is that we all continue with more than one technology platform at our fingertips.”

The district will use the K12 Fuel Education Academic Learning Platform, and still have access to “the functions of Google programs — Google Classroom and Google Meet.”

“It is important during this time that we have back-up platforms in case of a failure or shut down, which has been seen across the country already with several prominent learning platforms,” Kubista said.

Schedules

Student schedules are now available in PowerSchool. The mobile app is not working, but the district is working to fix it.

The schedules should be accessible using an internet browser from a computer.

Use the Google form in student email to communicate any schedule concerns to your school counselor.

Schedules will be handed out at the Panther orientation event on Thursday, Sept. 3.

CHS Panther Orientation

Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Central High School east parking lot.

At orientation, students will have their school picture taken and receive their student I.D card, pick up your schedules and their 2019-2020 Yearbook. Students will receive a Panther swag bag with a CHS reusable mask, support and contact information magnet, CHS handbook, bell schedule, and more informmation needed for starting the 2020-21 school year.

Orientation schedule (by last name)

Freshmen

A to L — 1 to 1:30 p.m.

M to Z — 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Sophomores

A to L — 2 to 2:30 p.m.

M to Z — 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Juniors

A to L — 3 to 3:30 p.m.

M to Z — 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Seniors

A to L — 4 to 4:30 p.m.

M to Z — 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Make up time

5 to 6:30 p.m.

Panther Success Period advisory teachers will contact parents this week to schedule a virtual orientation conference.

The one-on-one conference will include information about logging in and learning the platform.