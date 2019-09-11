MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Central School District will hold several community chats to review the initial strategic plan and accountability system.

CSD superintendent Jennifer Kubista has put together a plan based on community input received during the community chats during the spring.

She is looking for final input from students, parents, families, staff and all community members.

Using information gathered during community chats held;

Refreshments, childcare for children 3 and older and a Spanish-language interpreter will be available at each meeting.

Chat with Kubista

Chats are 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates at these locations:

Sept. 24 at Henry Hill, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence

Oct. 10 at Ash Creek Elementary School, 1360 16th St N., Monmouth

Oct. 16 at Central High School, 1530 Monmouth St,, Independence

Oct. 23 at Henry Hill, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence