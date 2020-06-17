Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Central School District is starting to plan for summer school and fall while navigating pandemic-related guidelines, challenges with distance education and protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
“Since March, it’s been probably some of the most challenging times in both community and in education,” said CSD Superintendent Jennifer Kubista. “We are asking to have families be partners with us. Add that, to some degree, we had to 180 education because our systems are built for in-person. It was hard because we were on one pathway and then we thought we were moving in the right direction and then the new guidance came out. It’s not anybody’s fault. I think this was a time when we were all trying to do what’s best based off of the information we were getting not only locally, but I’m going to say globally, because this is not just about Oregon.”
On about the third day of the closure, she started asking people in the state about where to get hotspots so students could connect to the internet.
She purchased 10 hotspots, but they didn’t come for a month and half, she said.
“What we are building are access points at the schools,” Kubista said. “Those access points push out WiFi from the school so kids can be outside and have WiFi. But even that equipment, we just got two weeks ago. That was one of my biggest frustrations is that I was waiting for equipment. And I think that shows the gaps in what we weren’t prepared for.”
Now they are preparing to have hotspots available in different neighborhoods.
The transportation director and lead dispatcher used routing software to locate hotspots, Kubista said.
Only district equipment — namely the Chromebooks that were recently distributed to students — can access the WiFi, she said.
“We finally now have all the access equipment,” Kubista said. “(Now the district will) start to work with businesses or complexes that will allow us to put it in there.”
Students will be allowed to keep the Chromebooks over the summer.
Summer school is going to look like a small beta test for what the fall may look like, Kubista said.
“We’re trying to build some in-person as well as distance learning,” she said. “It’s complicated work. Not that our work wasn’t complicated before, but now it really is. We are doing education and public health together. I feel I am very responsible for that as we build this.”
The district will follow state guidelines regarding reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“I think we’re still learning about this virus,” she said. “There’s more testing happening. I think you’ve got mitigating pieces of this. There’s not one answer and I think that’s what people are wanting.”
Kubista said she thinks the graduation ceremony was a “first step” at how to approach having small groups of people in different spaces.
She is meeting this week with her administration team to start framing what fall will look like, she said.
They’re putting a committee together which will include community partners.
State guidance for K-12 schools was released last week and the district must submit a plan to the Oregon Department of Education for review by Aug. 15.
On top of this, district leadership is trying to figure out how to address the issues being brought up by the global protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
“We are in some very difficult times, and really poignant times, in our country and have this opportunity to look at things (in an) even more thoughtful way,” Kubista said. “You’re just definitely seeing the gaps clearly in our systems. If you look at the historical context of many systems, I think that systems were built for certain people to be successful and so how do we make sure that systems are built so that everyone is successful?”
The district board, Kubista, Central Education Association and Oregon School Employees Association released a joint statement Monday night about the need to address institutional racism in public schools.
“In the past weeks, we have lifted our voices and hearts toward those who have been marginalized and mistreated because of their race, because they are Black or Brown,” the letter says. “The systemic racism in our nation has been brought to the forefront of our community awareness by the recent death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and many others.”
Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while three other officers stood by and did not intervene. Criminal charges have been filed against all four former officers.
Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot by police at least eight times while she was in her home in Louisville on March 13. Police had a “no-knock” warrant as part of a narcotics investigation, according to news reports, though neither Taylor nor her boyfriend had any drug convictions or arrests. On Thursday, Louisville City Council banned local law enforcement from using “no-knock” warrants. No criminal charges have been filed against the officers.
The letter from the district says “stakeholders clearly want schools which are inclusive, diverse, equitable, safe, respectful, and focused on the whole child.”
“However, we recognize that as a predominantly white organization, it’s critical that we read into uncomfortable conversations and truly challenge ourselves to listen and push ourselves to embody true and meaningful allyship,” the letter states.
CSD’s student population is 43 percent Latinx, Kubista said. And staff is predominantly White.
According to the letter, steps toward addressing the situation include “instituting equitable policies and regulations; providing professional learning focused on race equity and culturally responsive teaching practices; re-examining our discipline systems; creating pathways for educators of color to enter and remain in education so our schools better reflect the diversity of our communities; and training our educators to meaningfully incorporate race and racial equity into curriculum.”
The letter ends with an invitation for community input: “We welcome input from our community, even when it is uncomfortable, so we can evaluate how our organization can use our power and our privilege to combat racism wherever and whenever it appears.”
Emails may be sent to info@central.k12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.