INDEPENDENCE — The Central School District administration updated the Central School Board at its meeting on Dec. 6 on how its spending state Student Investment Account (SIA) money derived from the 2019 Student Success Act (SSA).
Brian Flannery, the district’s director of student growth and achievement, said the SSA was the largest investment ever made by the state and a huge investment toward equitable outcomes.
“It’s making good (on a commitment) of looking for many years in the quality education model, putting forward year-after-year how can we get to those equitable outcomes,” Flannery explained.
In 2019, the Oregon Legislature passed the Student Success Act, promising when fully implemented, it would invest $2 billion in Oregon education every two years. It promised $1 billion investment in early learning and K-12 education each year. According to the Oregon Department of Education, $200 million of those funds goes into the State School Fund and the remaining is distributed into three accounts: the Early Learning Account, the Statewide Education Initiatives Account and the Student Investment Account.
Flannery explained that at the heart of the SSA is a commitment to improving access and opportunities for students who have been historically underserved in the education system.
He added the emphasis was on two main areas — supporting students’ mental and behavioral health, and academic achievement, while reducing disparities for historically underserved students.
Central School District’s share of the SIA dollars came to $2.195 million for the 2021-23 biennium.
The CSD addressed four areas within SIA:
Class size
Well-rounded education
Instruction time
Health and safety
Julia Heilman, executive director of teaching and learning, recounted that the administration hosted a series of community chats in the spring and fall of 2019. Superintendent Jennifer Kubista engaged with multiple community stakeholders, including big and small groups, specific and targeted groups to get general information, that included parents, staff, community and student representatives.
Heilman said from all that input, the administration pulled together six strategies:
1. Build behavioral support/interventions, mental health supports and social emotional learning support with a trauma lens
2. Have K-12 alignment of essential common core standards, quality formative and interim summative assessments, and implement with fidelity district identified frameworks.
3. Build K-12 programming focused on CTE, electives, AP, Honors, college courses, the arts, PE, extra-curricular activities and expanded learning opportunities.
4. Build a community long range planning/building committee.
5. Develop a family involvement plan.
6. Develop a community partnership & resource plan.
The suggestions written onto Post-it notes filled entire whiteboards.
“Post it suggestions came with a massive list of activities we felt would be ways to get to addressing these strategies, such as bilingual counseling support, behavior specialists, additional AVID coaches (a program we currently have at middle and high school), school psychologist, adding nursing services, additional licensed staff, additional classified support, intervention specialist, intervention software, transportation,” Heilman said.
Heilman added the administration will continue to the massive list to be able to go back and look at the evolving needs of the district each year and reprioritize as needed.
For example, from the $2.195 million, Heilman said the district funded hiring whole child coordinator Britta Santoni, increased contracting with Polk County Behavioral Health, hiring a Spanish teacher at Talmadge Middle School, and expanding music, French and Career Technical Education (CTE) at Central High School. In addition, they added a health support assistants at all the schools and teachers on special assignment (TOSA) at elementary levels for help with interventions and programming for students.
Flannery said the next steps for SIA planning includes:
Continue with youth chats input on how things have been going, looking at improvement opportunities and where to go next,
Begin community chats in 2022
Continued conversations with union leadership
Adjust plans, if allowed by ODE, to meet needs of district students during 2021-22, 22-23 school years.
“We’ll use the latitude we have for making adjustments and data we have in metrics for how we’ve been performing and the impact for how we make those decisions,” Flannery said.
Kubista added the state requires CSD to answer several questions about its focus. She directed the community to the district website, go to “About Us,” click on the link to see a direct link to SIA) that has questions the administration answers. Kubista said the list is essentially a “self-assessment of items where we think we are.”
Many of the items on the list have not been addressed yet due to the pandemic, Kubista said.
“We left a fair amount what was in our initial plan, from community committees we had all this past year, we added in some things,” Kubista said. “We were very intentional about broadly doing it, so if we have to move things we can. The state was clear to us, if it’s not on your list it won’t be funded. We want adaptability. So, we’ve been really intentional in our planning to give us that ability to maneuver where we need to maneuver and stay the course where we need to stay the course.”
Cec Koontz, director of finance and operations, explained 2021 was the first year of spending under the SIA. She said the first year had a very small amount because the state didn’t know what kind of receipts it would have from corporate activity tax to pay for SSA.
“So they were pretty conservative in the amount allotted to districts. The first year, we had exactly what we needed to do what we planned. We front loaded some positions – whole child coordinator, extra environmental health, and special teachers on assignment for behavioral issues and English language development. Prefunded them from general fund for a year because we knew we could, then slid them into SIA,” Koontz explained.
Kubista added state developed benchmarks the CSD must meet to continue to receive the funds, including attendance, ninth grade on track numbers, on time graduation and third grade reading scores.
