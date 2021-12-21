INDEPENDENCE — The Central School District has been able to fill much needed positions thanks to federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
The administration updated the school board at its Dec. 6 meeting on how the three rounds of ESSER funds have been and will be used through its spending deadline of 2024.
On March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the ARP Act of 2021. It included $122 billion for the latest round of more in the ESSR III fund. The Oregon Department of Education allocated $1.21 billion with the CSD receiving $5,979,899 to spend between Jan. 2021 through Sept. 2024.
Central Superintendent Jennifer Kubista said going into the third round of relief funding, the administration has spent all of the money from round one and is in the midst of spending round two.
“Throughout this process, one of the key things during the pandemic Oregon went out to schools, districts and families, to gather information on what are we really going to spend this money on,” Kubista explained to the board.
Three areas identified as priorities, with Kubista sitting in on several of those sessions:
Addressing unfinished learning through asset-based acceleration strategies.
Prioritizing health, safety, wellness and connections for all communities.
Strengthening high-quality, culturally sustaining and revitalizing instruction, leadership and pathways to graduation and post-secondary transitions.
Kubista said 90% of funding allotted to districts used the Title I formula.
“That doesn’t always happen. When you’re talking about legislation, there are usually a lot of carveouts. Not in this case. All of our schools, except high school, are considered Title I.” she said.
Title I dollars are tied to students’ mobility, poverty, diversity and achievement within the state assessment.
The next step for the administration was developing strategies to meet the three priorities:
Build relationships and mental and physical health through supportive learning environment.
Empowering adaptable instruction to improve quality and timely data to support continuous cycle of improvement.
Coordination for teachers to improve quality instruction.
Time and attention for targeted learning for intervention
Continue to build family and community partnership.
For a full breakdown of the ESSER strategic document, Kubista said go to the district’s website, click on “About Us” at top right and follow the link to the ESSER document.
Kubista said the activities were tied to state priorities and CSD’s strategies.
“We have more than what can be funded,” she explained. “We have done that intentionally to give us that adaptability. We’ve already made some changes as we work through it. We continue to do that as we look at it every year.”
Kubista highlighted the areas where money has been spent so far, including:
More interventions with teachers on special assignments — three or four in elementary, especially K-2.
Additional instructional assistants to help with interventions in reading and math.
A new administrator, Brian Baker, to run the Online Academy which now has 120 students enrolled.
An additional councilor to support K-12 students online.
“Professional learning of staff will be a huge part of this as we continue to move forward,” Kubista added. “Key money will also go into summer programs.”
Cec Koontz, director of finance and operations, gave the board a recap on how the previous rounds of money was spent.
She said $700,000 in ESSER I dollars came out in June 2020, retroactive to March 2020 and had to be spent by the end of 2021 fiscal year. The money went toward:
Time spent on Ready Safe School Learner planning, where the district had seven areas to plan for.
Selection of the online learning platform Distance Learning Platform STRIDE.
Professional development for Distance Learning
Materials for distance Learning
Technical supplies, such as Chromebooks.
The district then received $2.561 million in ESSER II funds, which need to be spent by 2023.
“We knew that money had to go into this fiscal year,” Koontz said.
She said a major portion of spending on distance learning, $929,500, went to supplies and materials and about $400,000 to hire an administrator and admin assistant.
More than $571,000 went toward hiring teachers on special assignment (TOSA) for accelerated learning and instructional assistants for extra support or behavior attention and part-time after school tutoring.
The ESSER II funds also provided student safety medical counseling, coordination with Polk County mental health counselor, and supplies for classrooms and buildings, from new HEPA filters to ultraviolet cleaning wands to replace spray cleansers.
Koontz said of the $5,979,899 in ESSER III funds, only $578,399 is planned to be spent in 2022, with the remainder to be split $2.5 million for each of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.