INDEPENDENCE — The 2020-21 school year has started with some technological challenges and delays, but staff, students and families are striving to make this year successful.

Family involvement is very important, said Jennifer Kubista, Central School District superintendent during a Sept. 23 community committee meeting.

“Obviously huge kudos to our entire staff, our administrative team for the heavy lift that they have and are continuing to do,” Kubista said. “I am blessed to have an amazing staff who are doing amazing things. And I know how stressed out everyone is. I feel it on an everyday basis, and I know they are working hard to make sure that kids are growing, learning and making sure we are moving in a positive direction. And I think we are.”

Staff members hit some snags before the first day of school, when they were set to meet remotely.

“The first day we had our staff back was the day Zoom crashed,” Kubista said. “We found out about 15 minutes before we were going to start. We quickly pivoted to our Google platform and had staff start and professional learning going. I give great credit to our staff for having that knowledge. That ability to be in multiple platforms, as much as I would hope that we wouldn’t have to, I think that is going to be something to keep in our back pocket.”

That back up plan is something she is keeping in mind while adjusting to the new FuelK12 online platform.

“I want to believe that we are going to have good K12 learning platform, but we have seen across the country, that some of the large learning platforms have had days when they are down,” Kubista said.

The district initiated the contract with K12 the first week of August, she said.

“Staff engaged in district and building professional learning of the K12 platform last August and into September,” Kubista said. “We are continuing to move to full use of that platform. Have it fully functioning this week.”

They may still need to use the Google platform, she said.

“As I watch and pay attention to what’s happening across the country, I’m going to prepare us,” Kubista said.

Central High School language arts teacher Ben Gorman said he’s been spending a lot of time asking teachers to be patient with the K12 implementation. He asked Kubista if there was a cutoff date for the district to pull out of that contract if the platform is not working for them.

“No, we have not set that date,” Kubista said. “We think we are very close and give it time. I want to state that — this was led by our teaching staff. I want to give them credit.”

She said they need to give it some time and pointed out that this has been a quick transition.

“We got guidance in June,” Kubista said. “That guidance shifted in July. We’re already moving in this direction. That’s partly where this community committee is going to come into that. I want to get through the next couple of weeks. I want to get some feedback this week and next. If we need to go one more week, then we would potentially do that. I do think it can be successful.”