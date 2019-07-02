MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Central School District Board of Directors on June 24 renewed Superintendent Jennifer Kubista’s contract through June of 2022.

Before the offer was made, the board met in executive session under Oregon statues to review and evaluate the performance of the superintendent or other public officer, and to conduct deliberations with persons designated to carry on labor negotiations.

Kubista’s contract was ratified on July 1.

The contract states she will be paid the annual rate of $138,562 for 2019-2020 and after that it will be increased at the same percentage as other administrative employees in the district, according to the contract.

Fringe benefits stated in the contract include dues for membership in relevant professional and civic organizations, a monthly $300 stipend for using her personal vehicle for intra-district transportation and a contribution of up to 3 percent of the superintendent’s salary to a district-approved tax-sheltered annuity.

Budget

The board on June 24 unanimously passed a $57,854,728 budget for 2019-20.

“If we get the ‘Student Success’ money, there’s going to be significant revenue coming in,” said Cec Koontz, CSD business manager.

The district has planned about an extra $500,000 taking that into account.

The budget committee on May 20 approved a $56,440,544 budget.

“The expenses are dedicated to several one-time expenses that we hope we can continue with student success money,” Koontz said.

Kubsita said class size, health and safety, and well-rounded education are the top three areas of focus that came out of the superintendent chats she held with community members earlier this year.

“We’re still in the midst of analyzing the data to build a strategic plan,” she said. “Another one is reading and, more specifically, English language learners.”