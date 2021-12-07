Itemizer-Observer report
Washington, D.C. — The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will receive a combined more than $2.7 million in resources from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement of the funding — the Indian Community Development Block Grants — came in a joint press release from Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, who both supported the grants’ inclusion in ARPA.
Of the $2.7 million, $1.725 will go to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to build a health facility and buy an ambulance and equipment.
“This public health crisis has landed hard on tribes in Oregon and nationwide putting in long hours to provide quality community care in the face of this devastating pandemic,” Wyden said. “I’m proud to have helped pass the American Rescue Plan and gratified that essential resources from this lifeline legislation are heading to these two tribes.”
The balance of the funding will go to Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to buy an ambulance and related equipment
“Oregon’s recovery from this public health crisis requires full access to resources and equipment for every community, including our Native and tribal reservations,” Merkley said. “This American Rescue Plan funding will allow the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde and the Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to build the medical infrastructure necessary to support their communities during COVID-19 or any medical emergency.”
