POLK COUNTY — Voter-approved Measure 110 set to go into affect Feb. 1 has left local law enforcement scrambling to decipher how to interpret and enforce it.

During his update on legal matters to the Polk County Commissioners Jan. 19, District Attorney Aaron Felton said Measure 110, which decriminalizes the most commonly known controlled substances from methamphetamines to heroine, said Measure 110 went too far in some ways but not far enough in others.

Felton explained that Measure 110 created many unanswered questions by shifting getting caught with those hard-core drugs to misdemeanor possession.

“I would say, it’s the largest cultural shift in how we view from a safety perspective in a daily basis on how we deal with controlled substance in a long time, larger than the legalization of cannabis,” Felton said.

He explained the problem now is getting caught with a controlled substance will start with a penalty of a $100 fine or the option of receiving an evaluation at an assessment center, which hasn’t been created yet. Then determining what kind of treatment is needed and where to go to get that treatment, has also yet to be determined.

Felton said his office is meeting regularly with community partners, judges, law enforcement and the probation/parole office to figure out logistically how this is going to work in Polk County.

Questions they hope to answer include: • Is it like a traffic ticket written by law enforcement?

• What happens if you don’t pay?

• What happens if you don’t get an evaluation?

• Which department pays for the evaluation and treatment?

“We still need to meet with judges to make this work. For law enforcement, (Polk County) Sheriff Mark Garton has volunteered to be the spokesperson for that process,” Felton said. “So there’s a lot of real, day-today decisions yet to be made on how that’s going to work in our courts and in the field.”

He added the DA’s office has created a transitional policy in which they’re treating many of the types of conditions that would be violations of Measure 110.

“Because of the pandemic, folks who are being cited right now, because things are being delayed so much, we want to try and treat folks the same as possible,” Felton explained. “Because we don’t want them treated one way if they’re cited prior to Feb. 2 and those after, because those are going to intersect.”

Commissioner Mike Ainsworth didn’t hide his disdain for Measure 110.

“What value is this showing our community? Before, you got picked up for meth, or heroine, or something, your defense attorney could send you over to drug court. That way you could get treatment. Treatment has always been available. But now, all you have to do is pay $100 fine and you’re good? I’d hate to be a cop, do all the paperwork, only to give a $100 ticket and the violator is good,” Ainsworth said.

Felton explained the challenge is overcoming the way Measure 110 was framed to voters as a way to bring treatment.

“Unfortunately, in the measure itself, the treatment isn’t provided for, that’s to be determined later,” he said. “And that’s where I come back with it didn’t go far enough, in terms of how is it going to be funded, taking from one account to another? Taking from some agencies to another? It’s a lot of unanswered questions how that’s going to work.

“In Polk County we have always, always held the premise if you have a drug addiction, we’re going to offer some type of treatment right off the bat. We’re going to get you help,” Felton added. “But how do we do that now? How do we do that consistently? How do we provide enforcement mechanism? No answers. I share your frustrations.”

Felton and the commissioners agreed that while $100 isn’t much of a fine to pay, if offenders had $100 in their pocket, they’d buy drugs. In addition, Measure 110 doesn’t deter property crime to acquire stolen items to sell to purchase more drugs.

“So they’re still going to be doing those other crimes. So we’ll be watching that, maybe coupling those together as an incentive to go into these programs, a drug court for example,” Felton said. “I’m still in favor of the concept of that kind of program, but there’s some real-world things that are pinching those in terms of their viability. So we’ll have to wait and see.”