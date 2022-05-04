The Dallas Downtown Association presents The Pivotal Moment: Turning the Page and Moving Forward at 6 p.m. May 4 at Chemeketa Community College, 1340 S.E. Holman Ave.
Dallas business owners will discuss what they learned from the pandemic and how they are moving forward with new ideas for the future. Speakers are Jennifer Hand - Gall Realty, Rachel Greco-Grandma’s Attic, Bob Tucker- MAK Metals, Jaiden Novasio & Chris Walls - Synergize Auto.
To watch via Zoom, request Zoom meeting at ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.
For more information visit the Dallas Downtown Association website at www.dallasdowntownassociation.org or email ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.
