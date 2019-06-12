DALLAS — The city of Dallas’ 2019-20 budget is slated for adoption after the Dallas City Council held a June 3 public hearing.

No one from the public testified, and city staff will prepare a resolution for adoption at the council’s June 17 meeting.

The Dallas Budget Committee approved the 2019-20 budget on May 20, sending it to the Dallas City Council for adoption in June.

The committee reviewed the budget in three meetings in April and convened Monday for final review and approval. The committee recommended one change to the budget proposed on April 15, and an addition of a police vehicle in the amount of $67,000. The funding was taken out of the city general fund contingency.

City staff also made a change to the budget to create a separate line item in the street fund for debt service on a loan for the planned improvements on the 600 and 700 blocks of Main Street downtown.

The approved budget totals $59,182,467, with the general fund accounting for $14,371,700. The general fund pays for police, fire, ambulance, parks, library, administration, finance, the Dallas Aquatic Center, municipal court, and planning.

The 2019-20 budget adds 2.5 positions: a full-time employee for marketing and tourism promotion; a full-time parks employee; and a part-time position at the Dallas Public Library.