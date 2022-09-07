Itemizer-Observer
Shorthanded no longer, Dallas Animal Clinic hired two new veterinarians to help with the massive workload that the clinic had due to a lack of staffing.
New vets Kaelyn Estenson and Alex Doi were hired about a month ago, and Thomas Keck, who has been working as a vet for roughly 40 years, could not be happier to have a fresh set of eyes, hands and perspective in his office.
“We are lucky because trying to hire new veterinarians right now is really tough. Just like any of the professions when covid hit, a bunch of retirements occurred. And there was an increase in demand for veterinarian medicine because during covid, everyone got a dog,” Keck Explained.
Estenson has worked with the clinic in the past as a summer program and now is on full-time.
“She spent a lot of time with us for four years. She came here as a freshman for experience. Then worked with us one summer so she really knew the staff and knew how things worked around here,” said Keck. “They are both fast learners, fun to be around, and at times I have to get out of the way.”
Estenson moved from Hawaii to study at Oregon State University. Her father was in the Air Force, so she wanted a chance to stop moving around. She also noted that both of her parents went to OSU.
“When I was looking for colleges, I wanted to go to a place where I could go to vet school at the same place I went to undergrad because when I was younger my dad was in the military, so we’ve moved around a lot. I wanted to stop moving for a little bit, so OSU was attractive for that,” said Estenson.
Estenson said that she had wanted to be a vet since she was young.
“I mean I have the typical story of wanting to do this since I was younger. but like as I’ve gotten older and learned more about it, it remained a good option for me. We see lots of different things and it’s exciting for me because I like to come in and get something different every day at work,” Estenson said. “I also like the aspect of working with both people and animals.”
Doi had a similar story of wanting to be a vet from a young age, and as she grew up, she found the profession allowed her to learn new things and apply them to new challenges.
“For me it was the typical from kindergarten, hanging out with buddies saying ‘yeah, I want to work with animals,’ then growing up and learning more about veterinarian medicine, I like learning new things and this is a field where you are constantly learning new things and being able to apply it, which I really enjoy,” said Doi.
But since there is a high demand for vets, they typically have long days. Even though the two new hires have helped with the workload, the days still can be 15 hours at times.
“We are scheduled for 12 hours but to finish cases, we are at about 15 hours,” Estenson said.
But Keck tries to get them out as close to 12 hours as possible, and Estenson said they are never expected to stay overtime.
Keck said some of the benefits of having fresh hands is knowing the most up-to-date information. They are sometimes puzzled about how he can come up with formulas and dosages on top of his head. But Keck is confident that they will be pushing him aside and telling him what to do in three years. Still, both Doi and Estenson agree that having a mentor that has 40 years of experience is highly beneficial.
All three vets say that communication with the animal owner and advocating for the animal is a rewarding part of the job because the animals can’t talk. They rely on the owners to tell them what is going on, then they look at the problem, and they can make a diagnosis from what they see and what the owner tells them.
Keck said he is excited to have both new vets onboard in the clinic to help with the workload and learn from them as he mentors them.
“We are thrilled to have these two and the community should be thrilled because they’ll be able to offer more services,” said Keck.
Keck is expected to retire in a year and a half and hopes that Doi and Estenson keep the practice running long afterward.
