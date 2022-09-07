New vets

Dallas Animal Clinic’s veterinarians are (from left) Alex Doi, Thomas Keck and Kaelyn Estenson.

 By Derek Bratton

Itemizer-Observer

Shorthanded no longer, Dallas Animal Clinic hired two new veterinarians to help with the massive workload that the clinic had due to a lack of staffing.

