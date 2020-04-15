Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The Dallas City Council approved a resolution to raise rates at the Dallas Aquatic Center for the first time in three years.
“Historically, the council reviewed the Dallas Aquatic Center rates about every two years,” wrote Emily Gagner, the assistant city manager, in a memo from the city’s Public Administration Committee. “The last rate review and increase was three years ago. Given budget concerns and a desire to ensure we are charging rates that are fair while also covering expenditures as much as possible, staff reviewed the current Aquatic Center rates and are proposing some increases.”
The administration committee, which is a subcommittee to the council and made up of four councilors, approved sending the proposed changes to the rates to the full council.
City Manager Brian Latta said that city staff reviewed each fee individually instead of increasing each fee by a certain percentage. Some fees were not increased and a new fee, a six-month pass was introduced.
“I’m always sorry to see the aquatic center fees increase, because I worry that will discourage use,” Councilor Kelly Gabliks said.
She said the nonprofit Friends of Dallas Aquatic Center may be able to raise money to pay for scholarship for those able to pay the entire cost of membership. She said she hopes that will help people who may not be able to use the center otherwise.
The resolution passed on an unanimous vote.
The aquatic center is closed until further notice to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
For more information about fee increases, go to https://www.ci.dallas.or.us/.
Dallas Aquatic Center new rates
General Daily Admission: Youth and Senior — $5.50; Adult — $6.50; Family of four — $20 ($3.50 for additional family member); and Wading pool only — $2.50.
Annual membership: Youth and Senior — $225 for Dallas residents and $250 for nonresidents; Adult — $270 for residents and $300 for nonresidents; Family (up to four) $585 for residents and $650 for nonresidents, additional family members are $76.50 and $85; and two-person pass — $427.50 for residents and $475 for nonresidents.
Seasonal passes for youth (June to August) — $130.
New six month passes – Youth and Senior — $156.25; and Adult — $187.50.
