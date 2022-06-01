The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce has been through many transitions in the last couple of years. As they are in growth mode within their organization, they are always looking for ways to support the business community. In seeing the post from the City of Dallas regarding the cancellation of the parade, the Board of Directors chose to vote and take ownership of this event.
Though their focus is business to business relationships, they understand the importance of supporting the general community as well. The Chamber is looking forward to the parade this year and what we can then do with this event in years to come.
Here are the benefits the parade brings to you business:
- Provide a Parade Judge (Growth and Influence Levels only)
- Exclusive opportunity to provide promotional material for ‘SWAG’ bags handed out to parade participants+ (all membership levels)
- Reduced entry fee (all membership levels)
Parade entrants needed/desired:
- Color Guard
- Rodeo Court
- National Guard
- Youth Groups
- Youth Sports Teams
- Towing Companies
- Boy/Girl Scout Troops
- NW Baskett Slough
- Bikers/Cyclists
- Shriners
- Big Rigs
The Chamber welcomes all entrants, but would love to see variety and representation of all Dallas has to offer.
For more information, contact Sarah Owre at sarahowre@gmail.com or Suzanne Sevigny at henryandmeboutique@gmail.com to donate items.
