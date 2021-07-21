Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Jane Daly always loved to read. Ever since the age of four, when she would spend time with her grandfather, who always had a book in his hand, and drive him crazy with, “What’s this word? What’s this word?”

“I thought, I’m going to write a book,” Daly said.

So ingrained was the desire to pen her own tome, Daly put it on her bucket list to write one before she was 60.

Now 65, employed as a banker at Citizens Bank in Salem, Daly already checked off the bucket list item when she was 59 with a pair of non-fiction books. The process actually began 11 years ago when she was off work because of a medical issue and decided it was time to start working on that novel.

That first novel was never published.

But after those non-fiction books, Daly’s is celebrating the release of her first novel, “The Girl in the Cardboard Box” during a booking signing event July 24 at Radius Tasting Room in Dallas. She figures it’s actually the fifth one she’s written overall, which she hears is typical of new writers.

“You rarely publish the first one you write. It takes a while to learn your voice and craft, learn what you don’t know,” Daly said. “I am publishing that first book next year. But it’s been rewritten, easily, five times, in the last 10 years.”

Daly and her husband of 44 years Mike, are Sacramento transplants who moved to Dallas almost two years ago to be closer to their daughter and grandkids.

For her first novel, Daly said she didn’t want to fall into the self-publishing trap of taking shortcuts, such as not hiring a good editor or joining a good writing critique group.

“A lot of women and men who self publish only sell about 100 books, typically to friends and family. And that’s pretty sad, because that’s not very many books. But that’s what happens when you shortcut the process, of really not learning the craft, not knowing how to form a plot, create characters that are compelling, keep the suspense going,” Daly said.

“It’s like sitting down at the piano for the first time and saying, I’m going to have a recital in two weeks. It doesn’t work like that. It takes a couple of years to get the basics down,” she added. “It’s the same with writing. People think, ‘Anybody can write a book.’ Yeah, but not many can write a good book.”

While Daly enjoys ready a wide range of genres, like courtroom dramas and women’s fiction, her own ideas are actually inspired by vivid dreams. Such was the case with “The Girl in the Cardboard Box.” In her dream, a coworker in Sacramento told Daly she was a foster kid because she was found wandering around this homeless camp and no one knew who her parents were.

“In my dream I was amazed she had this story because she was a very accomplished woman,” Daly explained. “I woke up going, ‘I have to write that story.’ It totally morphed into something I wasn’t expecting it to be, but I’m really happy with the result. Because it’s not really about the girl but the foster mom who takes her in.”

However, she didn’t expect it to become the hardest book she’d ever written.

“It felt like giving birth to 12-pound baby,” Daly said.

She explained that the main character, the foster mom, had an abortion in college but now thinks that God caused her little girl to get hit by a car and killed as a retribution.

“When my son died 11

years ago, I went back to

that place, wondering did he die because I had an abortion when I was 17? And I realized, yeah, that’s not how God works,” Daly said. “Writing this story was really painful and I wanted to capture all those emotions a woman goes through who has an abortion.”

To help her through the process, Daly said she had a great critique group that helped walk her through finding places that needed to be refined. And she had a “fabulous” editor assigned her by Elk Publishing out of Michigan, who helped her dial back some areas that were overblown, or others sections that could go deeper.

The novel was actually completed it in October and her agent submitted it to six publishers, who all rejected it for one reason or another, before finally being picked up by Elk Publishing.

“I had finally found a publisher that said, ‘Yes! We want this!’ It’s super exciting, such a rush to get that, Somebody actually liked by writing. Yay,” Daly said.

While “The Girl in the Cardboard Box” was already complete before the pandemic, it didn’t hit store shelves until June 21 this year. She said the isolation did help her work through most of her next novel, which is only about 10,000 words from completion.

For now, she’s promoting one book at a time, which unknowingly coincided with a little community event – Krazy Dayz.

“I want to make sure people know, even though it’s Krazy Dayz, and I did not know this when I scheduled my book launch party, it is July 24 from 1-3 p.m. at Radius,” Daly said. “There will be a drawing, food, books and fun.”

Book Signing

“The Girl in the Cardboard Box” by Jane Daly

July 24 1-3 p.m.

Radius Tasting Room, 186-A SE Mill St.

Learn more at https://janesdaly.com