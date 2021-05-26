Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS – The Dallas City Council approved water conservation measures on at a special meeting Monday night to preserve water in Mercer Reservoir after an unusually dry spring.

City Manager Brian Latta wrote in a staff report that the emergency provisions were needed because if the city followed its current code it could run out of water before fall rains begin.

“It is anticipated that the city of Dallas will meet the thresholds to enter into the drought conditions as specified in the city code this summer,” Latta wrote in a staff report prepared for Monday’s meeting. “The current code provisions relating to drought conditions and conservation measures were adopted in 2013. In reviewing these provisions, it became clear that these provisions needed to be updated.”

Latta wrote that the thresholds allowing for emergency measures would draw down available water too much.

“Meaning, if we waited until we had only a 90-60-30-day supply to enter into the three stages, we would likely run out of water before the fall and winter rains would arrive,” Latta wrote. “These numbers are outdated due to community growth and the amount of water, particularly summertime irrigation that this new growth uses.”

The emergency ordinance replaces the 90-60-30-day supply thresholds to trigger conservation measure with 120-100-80-day supply thresholds.

“This change, along with the conservation measures will ensure an adequate supply during a drought year,” Latta wrote.

The changes include reducing parks and school facilities irrigation, increasing water rates once drought conditions are met, ordering restaurants not to serve water unless it is requested by customers, requiring hotels and motels to post the notice of drought measures would increase as water dwindles through the thresholds.

Craig Massey, with Jacobs Engineering, presented to the council a summary of the conditions the city could face. He said the April precipitation levels in Polk County were about 10 to 25% of average.

“The combination of March and April represent one of the lowest March-April periods on record,” Massey said. “We are seeing what is probably going to be one of the one in 100 year two-month periods. We are not heading into one of the higher flow water demand seasons in very good shape.”

He added the forecast doesn’t offer much hope of getting much moisture over the summer months.

“We are somewhere in the 40% to 50% likelihood of less precipitation than average, and that holds through July,” Massey said.

He said its likely that the city will begin relying on reservoir exclusively around June 1. Currently water is still spilling over the top of the dam and into Rickreall Creek below at a rate of about 6 million gallons a day.

Massey said with the city’s growth in recent years, demand has increased. He has already seen a few days where demand was at 4 million gallons.

The council approved the emergency ordinance unanimously.