DALLAS – Rick Hilker, the owner of Dallas City Barbershop, has a simple recipe for keeping his doors open.

“Charge less, do more, and stay busy,” he said.

This month, the shop marks it’s 10th year open in Dallas. Hilker threw a party Saturday to say thank you to the customers who have been loyal to his shop.

He said up a tent and offered fresh-off-the-grill burgers and hot dogs, and raffle for gift certificate from other Dallas-area businesses.

“My feeling is you hear so much about people closing their doors. It isn’t about recognition for myself; it’s more about people seeing an ounce of hope,” Hilker said.

The parking lot in front of the barbershop, at 289 E. Ellendale Ave., Suite 502, was busy Saturday afternoon. Hilker said between 60 and 80 people stopped in to see him and congratulate him on the milestone.

“I’ll keep coming back until you piss me off,” one of his customers said.

Hilker does his best not to let that happen. He even makes house calls if one of his customers gets sick or is recovering from surgery.

“Anything that will make it easier for the family,” he said. “Man, those people are feeding you. It’s important. It really is.”

Hilker has tailored his shop to his customer-base, hanging old advertisements and classic movie star posters around the shop and display memorabilia. He installed two carefully restored antique barber chairs in the shop to add to the old-timey theme.

He previously worked in shops in McMinnville and Corvallis before returning his hometown in 2009 to open Dallas City Barbershop.

Hilker says here, he has the perfect balance of work days — and a great customer base.

“It’s really good. It’s exactly how I want it. I work four days. ... And I’m full, every day,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier with the group.”

Dallas City Barbershop

Where: 289 E. Ellendale Ave., Suite 502, Dallas.

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: 971-240-0470.

Of note: For the remainder of June, every 10th haircut is free.