DALLAS — The Dallas City Council selected Brian Latta as its choice to fill the city's vacant city manager position.

Latta is the city manager of Harrisburg, a post he's held since 2013.

The city's negotiation team, City Attorney Lane Shetterly and City Councilor Larry Briggs, began negotiations Tuesday after the council announced Latta as its top choice.

The council and panels of city staff and community members interviewed Latta and the two other finalists, Keith Campbell (city manager of Stayton) and Todd Bodem (former city manager of Sand City, Calif.) on Tuesday. Interviews began at 9 a.m. and lasted until the early afternoon.

Monday evening the finalists arrived in Dallas for a meet-and-greet during which they fielded questions from community members.

Comment cards were available at the meet-and-greet for community members to provide the city with their thoughts on the candidates.

A fourth finalist selected by the council for interviews, C. Scott Andrews, of Atlanta, Georgia, withdrew from consideration.