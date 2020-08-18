Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Dallas School Board will continue its discussion of the Dallas High School Mascot, the Dragon, as part of a four-hour work session scheduled for Monday.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and has four topics for extended discussion: the DHS mascot, educational equity, the board’s working agreement with the superintendent and meeting operations, and board goals for 2020-21.

“I’m putting together the report that the board asked me to put together related to information on the mascot – what we are hearing, some research that we are doing and I think some additional information to help you have the necessary conversation, a very important conversation, related to the mascot,” said Interim Superintendent Andy Bellando.

For the second topic, educational equity, Bellando invited Kristen Miles, with the Oregon School Boards Association to facilitate the conversation.

“She is here to offer training on what educational equity is all about. While I believe you as a board are very well versed in that, I think this is a prime opportunity for some additional conversation on that,” Bellando said.

He said that goal of the session is to help the board come up with options to best to define educational equity for all students. Bellando added he’s assigned the district’s administrative staff the consider what educational equity will look like over the next school year.

“I’m going to suggest, and this is what I’m putting the administrative team into to position to do as well, is to really think in terms if what does that mean six months down the road, 12 months down the road and even a couple years down the road — for improvements in how we support the individual needs of students in an equitable fashion,” Bellando said.

Bellando said the meeting will provide an opportunity to revisit the board’s working agreement with the superintendent and meeting operational norms, especially now that meeting are mostly conducted virtually.

Board member Mike Blanchard suggested another topic for discussion: the district’s relationship with local law enforcement. Dallas no longer has school resource officers, but Blanchard said it might be a good time to discuss the topic again.

“We’ve traditionally had as one of our goals, student safety and security, as one of our top issues. I know thatwe are in a little different community than some of the larger school districts in Oregon that have been dealing with the issue of law enforcement and the relationship with the schools,” Blanchard said. “It’s obviously a bigger issue the bigger community that you are in.”

He said he remembers the reason why the district decided not to have school resources officers in the schools.

“It was about having familiarity with all police officers in our schools was more important than just having one person,” he said. “It’s a totally different conversation now. I think we should at least touch on that a little bit. What is our relationship and what are our expectations moving forward? How do the students feel about it?”

Bellando said he would like feedback from students about the relationship with police, educational equity and concerns about the mascot.

“That’s one element that has not been tapped into yet, so I think it would be a great opportunity as we move into the school year to identify as a goal hearing student perspectives related to a few items,” he said.

For more information or to see how to join the meeting: www.dallas.k12.or.us.